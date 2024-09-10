FWC's TrophyCatch program hits 15,000 catches: A testament to Florida’s premier bass fishing

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced a significant milestone for its TrophyCatch program, marking the approval of 15,000 trophy bass catches!

The TrophyCatch program, a cornerstone of FWC’s efforts to promote and conserve Florida’s world-class bass fishing, invites anglers to submit their impressive catches of bass weighing 8 pounds or more. Designed to enhance understanding of the state’s bass population and encourage conservation, the program has achieved a remarkable level of participation and success.

Since its launch in 2012, TrophyCatch has grown into a widespread community of anglers committed to fishing responsibly while celebrating their catches. Participants in the program submit photographs and other documentation of their bass, and those that meet the program’s criteria are rewarded, recognized and celebrated.

"Reaching 15,000 trophy catches is an incredible accomplishment for our program," said Tom Graef, Director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. "This milestone underscores the enthusiasm of our anglers and the exceptional bass fishing opportunities in Florida. It also demonstrates the value of the data we collect, which is essential for ongoing conservation and management efforts."

The program’s success is a testament to Florida's status as a premier bass fishing destination. Through the TrophyCatch program, the FWC collects crucial data on bass sizes, weights and locations, aiding in the ongoing efforts to manage and sustain the state's abundant fish populations.

Many TrophyCatch conservation partners have supported the program since its inception. Their dedication and investment in Florida’s conservation efforts are key to the program’s successes. Industry partnerships including Bass Pro Shops, Mercury Marine and Pheonix Bass Boats reward anglers for their contributions to science and ultimately to freshwater management efforts.

TrophyCatch is a citizen-science promotional conservation program that rewards anglers who catch, document and release bass weighing 8 pounds or heavier throughout Florida. Data collected by the program help the FWC better enhance, conserve and promote trophy bass fishing. Anglers who wish to participate — and who want to be included in this year’s boat drawing — can visit TrophyCatch.com to register and learn more.