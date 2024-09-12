AltaClaro Partners with K&L Gates to Launch First-of-its-Kind Generative AI Supervisory Course

New Supervisory Course Empowers Law Firm and Legal Department Leaders to Navigate the Ethical and Professional Challenges of Generative AI in Legal Practice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltaClaro , the leading provider of interactive experiential legal training, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking course, ' Guiding Effective Use of GenAI: A Supervisory Course for Law Firm Partners .' Now available, this first-of-its-kind training program was developed in collaboration with global law firm K&L Gates . The program is specifically designed to equip partners and managers in law firms and in-house legal departments with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively oversee the use of Generative AI (GenAI) by their teams–including leading-edge guidance for complying with the ABA’s recent formal opinion on the ethical use of GenAI.Building on the technical focus of its 'Fundamentals of Prompt Engineering for Lawyers' course, AltaClaro’s supervisory course focuses on higher-level leadership and management training. It combines foundational knowledge of GenAI with practical, simulation-based learning, offering supervisors valuable tools for quality assurance, error correction, and team training. Participants leave the course with actionable insights and best practices, including the creation of a personalized checklist for supervising staff using AI.“AltaClaro has a proven track record of delivering effective, hands-on training that meets the needs of the legal industry,” said Patricia Libby, AltaClaro Executive Legal Editor. “In 2023, we launched a popular prompt engineering program to teach attorneys and allied legal professionals effective methods for generating legal content using GenAI ethically and responsibly. The release of the supervisory course is a natural evolution in our training portfolio, building on our commitment to providing cutting-edge education that keeps pace with technological advancements in the legal field.”AltaClaro developed the new supervisory course in collaboration with K&L Gates’ AI Solutions group, a task force of lawyers and allied professionals working across K&L Gates’ global platform dedicated to cultivating and growing a robust culture of innovation at the firm. After successfully implementing AltaClaro’s prompt engineering course to train their attorneys and allied legal professionals globally, K&L Gates requested a program to help its partners and managers keep pace with the rapid adoption of GenAI across the firm. By working closely with innovative firms like K&L Gates and listening to their feedback, AltaClaro continually iterates to deliver impactful, state-of-the-art legal training."From tire kickers to doers, we see firms engaging with GenAI across the spectrum. By being in the trenches with the real doers, we are able to release a course that meets firms where they are on their AI journey," said Abdi Shayesteh, AltaClaro CEO. "This supervisory course is not just about learning AI; it's about understanding how to lead teams effectively in this new era of technology."“Implementation is a cultural issue. Getting people to do things differently is difficult, but fundamentally partners and supervisors must adapt,” shared Brendan McDonnell, K&L Gates Partner. “Culturally, the way to implement a new technology is through education and training, and AltaClaro offers the industry-leading solutions and partnership we need to make this happen. They listen closely and iterate proactively to deliver training programs that serve the needs of both the learner and the firm. Their role could not be more important in this new era of GenAI solutions that are literally popping up weekly.”In July, the ABA Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility issued a formal opinion on the ethical use of GenAI in legal practice. Included in those rules are a Duty of Competence, which emphasizes the need for lawyers to stay abreast of technological advancements, and a Duty to Supervise, which outlines professional conduct standards expected in AI supervision. Ahead of the curve, AltaClaro and K&L Gates began developing the supervisory course in advance of this issuance, offering the first curriculum targeted specifically to help partners and managers comply with the new ABA GenAI guidelines.This ultimately helps firms fulfill larger professional and ethical obligations. ( https://www.americanbar.org/content/dam/aba/administrative/professional_responsibility/ethics-opinions/aba-formal-opinion-512.pdf “GenAI is increasingly prevalent in legal work for the efficiencies it unlocks across research, document review, and contract analysis. As such, there is a risk for firms not adopting it as the legal industry modernizes,” said Carolyn Austin, K&L Gates Director of Practice Innovation. “To stay competitive while ensuring ethically and legally sound practices, firms must know how to oversee GenAI from the top down. This course is uniquely timed to provide guidance on these new guidelines and to help partners navigate this constantly changing AI landscape.”‘Guiding Effective Use of GenAI: A Supervisory Course for Law Firm Partners’ is now available to both existing and new customers. For more information about the course or to enroll, please visit https://info.altaclaro.com/genaisup-course About AltaClaro: AltaClaro is the leading experiential legal training platform, offering simulation-based courses legal professionals love and training insights law firms and departments need. With more than 60 courses across practice areas such as M&A, Corporate, Capital Markets, Lending, Real Estate, Technology Transactions, Emerging Growth/Venture Transactions, Litigation, Legal Writing and Generative AI, AltaClaro is helping legal professionals hit the ground running and helping law firms and legal departments train their teams at scale. For more information visit www.altaclaro.com About K&L Gates: K&L Gates is a fully integrated global law firm with lawyers located across five continents. The firm represents leading multinational corporations, growth and middle-market companies, capital markets participants and entrepreneurs in every major industry group as well as public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and individuals. With its $10 million gift to Carnegie Mellon University in 2016 for the establishment of a K&L Gates Endowment for Ethics and Computational Technologies to study the ethical issues posed by artificial intelligence, and the creation of a firmwide cross-disciplinary AI initiative to advise and support clients developing or incorporating AI technology in their businesses and products, K&L Gates has long operated at the forefront of AI, advising clients across various industries and sectors to navigate the legal complexities surrounding the development and deployment of AI technologies. The firm was also a leader in developing one of the early e-Discovery platforms called Attenex in 2001. For more information, please visit www.klgates.com K&L Gates Media Contact: Steven Eliopoulos, steven.eliopoulos@klgates.com

