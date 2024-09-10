Surfboard Market Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants AIPA SURF, Aventuras Surf, Awake

Surfboard

The Global Surfboard Market Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% from 2024 to 2030.

According to HTF MI, " Global Surfboard Market Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030". The Global Surfboard Market Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 2.649 Billion in 2024 and USD 3.79 Billion by 2030.The surfboard market consists of the design, manufacturing, and sale of surfboards used for riding ocean waves. It includes different types of boards such as shortboards, longboards, fish boards, and hybrid models, used by both recreational and professional surfers. Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include AIPA SURF COMPANY. (United States), Aventuras Surf Company (United States), Awake (Sweden), Beachbeat Surfboards (Australia), Catch Surfboard Co LLC (United States), Channel Island Surfboards (United States), Classic Malibu Pty Ltd. (Australia), Derek Girven Surfboards, DHD Surfboards (Australia), Firewire Surfboards LLC (United States), Haydenshapes Pty Ltd. (Australia), NOTOX (France), Rusty Surfboards. (United States)..Surfboard MarketMarket Drivers• Growing popularity of surfing as a recreational and professional sportMarket Trend• Sustainability: Increased demand for eco-friendly materials, such as recycled foam or bamboo, in surfboard production.Market Opportunities• The expanded e-commerce also gives surfboard manufacturers the opportunity to enter global marketsMarket Restraints• High Cost of Surfboards: Premium surfboards can be expensive, limiting market expansion in lower-income segments.Market Challenges• The high cost of advanced controls and customization techniquesKey Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the Surfboard Market market based on type, distribution channel, and region.Market Breakdown by Applications:• Short boards, Longboards, Soft Tops, Fish Surfboards, Gun Surfboards, OthersMarket Breakdown by Types:• Recreational Users, Professional UsersReport ScopeThe Market size value in 2024 (USD 2.64 Billion) Revenue Forecast by 2033 (USD 3.79Billion)Growth Rate CAGR Of (7.7%) Historical Years (2019-2023)Base Year (2023)Estimated Year (2024)Short-Term Projection Year (2030)Regions Covered (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world)Note: With the help of the Growth Overview Charts, Historical Period Analysis, Forecast Period Analysis, Main Market Segmentation, Leading Key Market Players, TOC, List of Figures, and List of Tables in this report, you can get a thorough overview of the market.Competitive Landscape:Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry's competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are AIPA SURF COMPANY. (United States), Aventuras Surf Company (United States), Awake (Sweden), Beachbeat Surfboards (Australia), Catch Surfboard Co LLC (United States), Channel Island Surfboards (United States), Classic Malibu Pty Ltd. (Australia), Derek Girven Surfboards, DHD Surfboards (Australia), Firewire Surfboards LLC (United States), Haydenshapes Pty Ltd. (Australia), NOTOX (France), Rusty Surfboards. (United States).Key highlights of the report:• Surfboard Market Market Performance (2019-2023)• Surfboard Market Market Outlook (2024-2030)• Surfboard Market Market Trends• Surfboard Market Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

