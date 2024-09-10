Cameroon: Humanitarian reporting awards

Article 5 :

Each candidate in the competition must present one or more productions related to one of the proposed themes below, addressing the issues faced by individuals or communities affected by the consequences of armed conflicts:

• Disappearance, between psychological pain and socio-economic vulnerability;

• Families of missing persons: between hope and uncertainty;

• Unaccompanied children: after reunification, the challenges of reintegration;

• Detained persons: the necessity of maintaining contact with family;

• Exposure of bodies and respect for the dignity of the dead;

• Access to healthcare in a context of insecurity and armed conflict;

• Medical personnel in a context of insecurity and armed conflict: the dilemma between security and medical duty;

• Internally displaced persons: when the emergency extends indefinitely;

• Internally displaced persons: how to meet multifaceted needs in the short and medium term?

• Essential operational principles of neutrality and impartiality in humanitarian operations;

• Misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech during armed conflicts;

• Neutral and impartial humanitarian action challenged by national counter-terrorism measures;

• The dilemma of the civilian population: between collision and collusion with armed actors;

• War reporting;

• Terrorism and non-international armed conflicts;

• The safety of journalists and media in armed conflict situations;

• Sexual violence: direct and indirect consequences of conflict and armed violence;

• Children and war: how are they affected in their daily lives and future by armed violence?

• Access to education: a right to be respected and upheld;

• Fundamental rights and security: how to ensure their respect and the security of individuals;

• Justice and sanction – the consequences of the use of force;

• Conflict/armed violence and vulnerable groups (e.g., life stories of people with disabilities);

This production must adhere to one of the following journalistic genres:

For television and radio: a report or interview of 03 or 06 minutes;

For print and press online: a report of 6000 characters.

Article 6 :

The ICRC and the CRC are available to help journalists enhance their capacities on international humanitarian law (IHL) and the main humanitarian issues caused by conflicts during four training sessions that will be organized in Yaoundé (August 13, 14, 15), in Maroua (August 20-21), in Buea (August 28-29), and in Bamenda (September 4-5), where they have facilities.

Furthermore, the ICRC and the CRC remain available to support journalists, as much as possible, in their quest for information and in their efforts to access individuals or communities affected by conflicts, strictly respecting their consent and preserving and respecting their safety and dignity. Our teams in Yaoundé or in the field can also brief journalists on specific topics relevant to their article projects.

Article 7 :

The selection will be made without regard to media category or journalistic genre and will be based on the criteria set out in Article 11 of these internal regulations to designate the 3 best awards.

The scoring criteria, according to the scale defined by the ICRC, take into account journalistic ethics and deontology rules as well as the relevance of the subject matter and its alignment with the themes stated in Article 5.

Article 8 :

The contents must comply with the law, not infringe on human rights or dignity, not incite hatred or violence, and adhere to deontological principles. They must respect the principles of neutrality and impartiality and be apolitical. The contents must be original and unpublished. The productions must be signed by their authors.

Article 9 :

The candidate's production must have been broadcast on the media. To be considered, the candidate's production must have been broadcast between 12 August 2024 and 12 November 2024.