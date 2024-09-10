Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,291 in the last 365 days.

New Members Join IRI Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced three new members to its Board of Directors: Jeff Lorenzen, Chief Executive Officer of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company; Craig Hawley, President, Nationwide Annuity at Nationwide Financial; and Jordan Jackson, Senior Vice President, Head of Insurance Solutions at Raymond James Insurance Group.

"Jeff, Craig, and Jordan bring years of combined experience, leadership, and perspectives to the IRI Board of Directors," said Wayne Chopus, President and CEO at IRI. "I look forward to working with them to advance our collective goal of ensuring that workers and retirees have access to the tools and resources needed to achieve a secure and dignified retirement."

Daniel Zielinski
Insured Retirement Institute
+12024693000 ext.
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Members Join IRI Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more