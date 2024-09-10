Baylor Genetics Named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List

Award celebrates company cultures that empower employees to improve processes, create new products, or innovate on new ways of doing business

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, announced it has been named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List. This recognition underscores Baylor Genetics’ commitment to cultivating internal innovation and forging ahead in the marketplace. The list was announced earlier today.



For more than 45 years, Baylor Genetics has led the way in genetic testing by empowering patients, providers, and healthcare partners with answers that matter. From its academic roots at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), Baylor Genetics offers a broad spectrum of genetic testing, research, and lab services to help patients and families make more informed decisions about their health, and support healthcare providers in better identifying, treating, and preventing disease.

Under the leadership of Baylor Genetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Kengo Takishima, Baylor Genetics is expanding its digital technologies, robotics, and automated workflow tools. This expansion includes high-accuracy artificial intelligence, referred to as explainable artificial intelligence (XAI), to prioritize variants that are most likely to solve a case and to support its genetic findings. XAI and informatics automation has enabled Baylor Genetics to upscale its lab operations and clinical whole-genome sequencing (WGS) – an area in which the company specializes.

“Innovation underpins everything we do. Together with Baylor College of Medicine, we’ve been at the center of a series of breakthroughs in DNA diagnostics,” said Takishima. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company, and a reminder of why we make efforts to support our team of innovators – the R&D scientists, software engineers, data scientists, lab technicians, product managers and others who work tirelessly to bring critical answers quickly to the most vulnerable patients.”

With millions of tests performed to date, Baylor Genetics proudly serves the genetic testing needs of some of the nation’s top children’s hospitals, health systems and clinics covering 50 states and 16 countries.

