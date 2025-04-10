LTP to Support BlackRock’s BUIDL as Collateral, Advancing the Tokenization of RWA

HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP, a leading global prime broker for institutional digital asset trading, is pleased to announce support for BlackRock’s BUIDL fund token as eligible collateral. This marks LTP’s first foray into the real-world asset (RWA) and tokenization space, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation and expanding its suite of prime brokerage services to meet the evolving needs of institutional clients.

BUIDL, the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, provides investors with on-chain exposure to short-term U.S. treasury yields. By supporting BUIDL as collateral, LTP is enabling institutional clients to access greater liquidity and capital efficiency, bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and digital asset ecosystems.

“Tokenization is a key development in the evolution of financial markets, and we believe that institutional adoption of tokenized assets will redefine access to liquidity and collateral management,” said Jack Yang, Founder & CEO at LTP. “Supporting BlackRock’s BUIDL token as collateral aligns with our vision to be the world’s leading prime broker, offering a full suite of products that cater to both crypto-native and traditional institutional investors.”

As tokenization continues to gain momentum, LTP is committed to providing the infrastructure and market access necessary for institutions to securely engage with tokenized assets. This initiative is part of LTP’s broader strategy to expand its financing and trading solutions, ensuring that its clients remain at the forefront of innovation in digital finance.

This announcement reflects the increasing convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), reinforcing LTP’s role as a trusted partner in bridging institutional capital with blockchain-based financial products.

About LTP

LTP is a premier global prime broker specializing in low-latency trading, financing solutions, and institutional-grade infrastructure for digital assets. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance, innovation, and market access, LTP is at the forefront of integrating traditional financial markets with blockchain technology.

