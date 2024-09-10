TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives Three Twin Cities Business 2024 Reader's Choice Awards

TopLine honored with “Gold” for Credit Union & Mortgage Lender and “Bronze” for Wealth Management Firm categories

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , has been named the Best Credit Union and Mortgage Lender and finalist for Wealth Management Firm in Minnesota by Twin Cities Business 2024 Best of Business Reader's Choice Poll.

Twin Cities Business conducts an annual survey of their readers asking "Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its August/September issue and online .

The communities the credit union services have recognized TopLine as one of the most appreciated and trustworthy financial institutions in Minnesota. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to our mission of “Connected, We All Do Better” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of our employees to help consumers achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities via their TopLine Credit Union Foundation , and helping consumers with homeownership and investments .

“We are honored to be chosen as a recipient in three categories in Twin Cities Business “Best of Business” survey,” says Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “This recognition is only possible because of our TopLine family of employees’ unwavering commitment, care and compassion in helping our members and communities achieve their financial dreams by delivering exceptional service. We are truly grateful to our members and communities who selected us, and would like to extend our congratulations to all the other organizations honored this year.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online new stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend on.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation .

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ec4ee8-0e9c-496f-b76b-0437ba293d6d

