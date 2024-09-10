Eat Beat Unveils Advanced AI Features to Revolutionize Personalized Nutrition and Health Tracking

Eat Beat Redefines Mobile Nutrition AI-Based Recommendations

Now Available on iOS and Android, Eat Beat enables seamless integration with major health platforms, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health.

“Our goal with Eat Beat is to make healthy eating easy, enjoyable, and sustainable for everyone,” said Konstantin Schwarz, Founder and Chairman of EatBeat.” — Konstantin Schwarz, Founder and Chairman of EatBeat.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eat Beat, the AI-powered meal planning and nutrition tracking app, is now available on iOS and Android. With this expansion, Eat Beat continues its mission to provide personalized, science-backed nutrition guidance, helping users worldwide make healthier, more sustainable food choices based on the Nordic diet.The app’s cutting-edge AI technology, combined with insights from the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations 2023, delivers tailored meal suggestions to reduce reliance on ultra-processed foods while promoting a balanced, whole-food-based approach to health.Key Features and EnhancementsAI-Driven Meal RecommendationsEat Beat’s AI learns from users’ preferences, health goals, and behaviors to provide customized meal suggestions. Unlike other apps, EatBeat focuses on whole, minimally processed foods, helping users transition to healthier, sustainable eating patterns rooted in the Nordic diet.Seamless Integration with Health PlatformsEat Beat integrates with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health, allowing users to synchronize real-time activity, sleep, and health metrics. This data helps provide more accurate and personalized meal plans, ensuring users maintain a holistic approach to their well-being.Nordic Diet-Based Scoring SystemThe app’s unique scoring system evaluates each meal based on its nutritional value. It guides users toward healthier choices like whole grains, vegetables, and fish while reducing red meat and processed foods. The Nordic Nutrition Recommendations drive this feature, ensuring users follow a sustainable, plant-forward diet.Real-Time Feedback and Weekly ReportsEat Beat provides instant feedback on meal choices and generates weekly reports to track progress. These reports highlight successes and offer actionable tips to help users meet their health and sustainability goals for the coming week.Motivational ToolsTo keep users engaged, Eat Beat offers a motivational system that tracks progress and rewards users for achieving their dietary goals. Whether reducing sugar or meeting protein targets, these tools help users stay on track.Local Restaurant and Grocery IntegrationEat Beat’s integration with local restaurants and grocery stores makes meal planning easier. Users can discover healthy dining options or access grocery lists that align with their meal plans, supporting convenience and eco-friendly choices.Tackling the Ultra-Processed Food CrisisWith growing awareness of the dangers of ultra-processed foods, Eat Beat stands out by encouraging users to make smarter, whole-food choices. By promoting the Nordic diet, the app helps users reduce reliance on processed foods, supporting long-term health and environmental sustainability.Market Leadership in Personalized NutritionWith the personalized nutrition market projected to surpass $60 billion annually, EatBeat’s availability on both iOS and Android positions it as a leader in the space. The app continues to grow rapidly to reach millions of users seeking actionable, personalized nutrition solutions.Expanding B2B PartnershipsEat Beat also expands partnerships with restaurants, wellness professionals, and food delivery services. These collaborations allow Eat Beat to offer personalized meal recommendations while providing a platform for businesses to reach health-conscious consumers.About Eat BeatFounded in Estonia, Eat Beat combines Nordic nutrition principles with AI technology to offer personalized meal recommendations, nutritional tracking, and wellness insights. The app promotes balanced diets and sustainable eating practices, helping users achieve their health goals with guidance based on the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations 2023.Download Eat Beat TodayAvailable now on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.For more information, visit www.eatbeat.ai Press ContactAlex Romanovichalexr@eatbeat.ee or alexr@globaledgemarkets.com

