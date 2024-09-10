Gauteng Legislature calls for stern action against those involved in assualting Crime Prevention Wardens

Community Safety Committee calls for stern action against those involved in assualting Crime Prevention Wardens

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni act swiftly against those who were involved in the assault of Crime Prevention Wardens by community members in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni.

In a video shared on social media, Crime Prevention Wardens dressed in full uniform, can be seen being assaulted by community members.

This unjustifiable attack on law enforcement officials who serve to protect communities is not only a crime against individuals involved, but also a direct assault to the rule of law and undermines the safety and security of all citizens.

The Committee stands firmly in support of Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens who risk their lives daily to maintain peace and order in the Province and believes that any form of violence against them must be met with the full might of the law.

The Committee further calls on members of the public to assist the investigation by providing any information that could assist in ensuring that those responsible for this reprehensible act are swiftly brought to justice.

This incident serves as reminder that attack on those who protect us cannot and will not be tolerated.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za