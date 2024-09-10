Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to apply for accreditation for 2024 National Heritage Day

Media accreditation application for the 2024 National Heritage Day

Government through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will host the 2024 National Heritage Day celebration on Tuesday, 24 September, at Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg, within the Setsotso Local Municipality in the Free State Province.

This year’s Heritage Month theme is “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom.”

Members of the media who wish to cover the national celebration are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and sending it back to: SolomonM@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, 17 September 2024 at 16:00.

NB: No pdf file will be accepted.

For RSVPs: Mr Solomon Maseko, cell: 071 254 0050

Enquiries: Mr Madimetja Moleba, cell: 066 301 4675.