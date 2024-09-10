Minister Nomakhosazana Meth congratulates South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) parties for concluding a multi-year collective agreement 10 September 2024

Minister of Employment and Labour congratulates the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) parties for concluding a multi-year collective agreement 10 September 2024

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, congratulates all the parties at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC), for concluding a multi-year collective agreement. The landmark five-year agreement signed by SALGA, representing 257 municipalities nationwide, South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU, as well as the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (IMATU), will see employees receiving a 6% salary increase effective 1 July 2024,

and an additional 1.5% from 1 March 2025.

The Department also commends the parties for concluding the collective agreement that provides certainty to the labour market and assures service delivery to our communities.

Furthermore, this agreement sets a positive precedent for future negotiations and demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative problem-solving. It underscores the importance of maintaining open communication channels and working towards mutually beneficial solutions. Such agreements not only enhance trust between employers and employees but also contribute to the overall well-being of the broader community. In addition, the successful resolution of this bargaining process reflects a commitment to sustainable development and social cohesion.

“It is encouraging to see parties using social dialogue to resolve their differences. This affirms the truth that social dialogue remains a crucial vehicle for resolving labour market disputes peacefully. When collective bargaining is free from violence and damage to property, it creates labour market stability, which is crucial for attracting the required investment to combat poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

By addressing the needs and concerns of both parties through constructive dialogue, the agreement paves the way for a more harmonious and productive working environment. This approach will undoubtedly benefit all stakeholders and foster a more resilient labour market,” says Minister Meth.

Media enquiries and interviews:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Media Liaison. Email: thobeka.magcai@labour.gov.za 072 737 2205