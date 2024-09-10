Basic Education briefs Portfolio Committee on progress made in ending gender-based violence in schools

Basic Education Department briefs portfolio committee on progress made in ending gender-based violence in schools

The Department of Basic Education has today briefed the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on the progress made in ending school related gender-based violence.

The Department also reported on measures being put in place to address gender equality in primary and secondary schools, as well as promoting gender-sensitive classroom environments. Acting Director-General, Dr Granville Whittle, led the DBE team that presented to the portfolio committee this morning.

Likho Bottoman, the Director for Social Cohesion, told the Members of Parliament that the 2020 Review on Violence Against Children in South Africa showed that one in every five children had experienced child sexual abuse (19.8% of children).

“This is higher than the global estimates where 18% of girls and 8% of boys have experienced child sexual abuse. One in three children (34.4%) experienced child physical abuse compared with 23% of the global average,” he said. In South Africa, physical abuse was more likely to be reported by girls, and by Coloured and Black children, than by boys, Whites, or Indian children.

Gender equality and gender sensitive classrooms are addressed through the provision of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, which also includes: access to sexual and reproductive health services (secondary schools) including a focus on prevention of

alcohol and drug use and learner pregnancy as risk factors to GBV. In primary schools, activities mainly focus on raising awareness of social justice and vulnerabilities such as reporting of abuse and support for GBV-affected learners.

In addition to the curriculum interventions the Department also implements the Girls Education Movement/Boys Education Movement (GBEM) through the support of UNICEF is a learner participation movement.

The aim of GBEM is to encourage girls and boys to work together as equals and to foster respect for the human dignity and rights of all genders. This is to foster gender equality values and promote positive gender norms through peer education and life

skills.

The GBEM programme is also part of the co-curricular offering in the Care and Support for Teaching and Learning (CSTL) framework which coordinates multi-sectoral support for schools. Another key pillar in the CSTL framework relates to the promotion of social cohesion and social inclusion as well as the promotion of human rights and children's rights in particular.

The Portfolio Committee session was held jointly with the Department of Women, Youth and People With Disabilities, SAPS, Department of Correctional Services and the Commission for Gender Equality. Each department reported on the work they do

to eradicate gender-based violence. The Department of Social Development (DSD) leads South Africa as a Pathfinder country in the implementation of the INSPIRE Framework to End Violence Against Children (VAC) and Adolescents in South Africa.

INSPIRE is an acronym which summarises the range of in-country areas that need to be activated to reduce violence against children.

Integral to this work, is the United Nations Girls Education Initiative (UNGEI) to End School Related Gender Based Violence (SRGBV) and is complimented by the UNESCO East & Southern Africa (ESA) Commitment to the delivery of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

The DBE leads policy and strategic implementation through the National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) for the Life Skills and Life Orientation curriculum prescripts.

Dr Whittle said the Department had found that more than 80 percent of the girl learners who fell pregnant returned to school. As a result, more girls enrolled at higher education institutions than boys, as both were found to be involved in crime which disrupted their education. He said the anti-GBV messages needed to start as early as possible both at home and school.

Dr Whittle said all teacher unions had signed an agreement through the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) that when teachers are found guilty for sexual offences they would be automatically blocked by the South African Council of Educators to ensure they never teach again in the country.

The Department will continue to collaborate with sister departments and agencies to implement measures to create awareness and stop gender-based violence. Through the “Let’s Talk” programme the department would continue to engage communities on

the social matters that need a partnership to resolve.

