PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 SENATOR RAFFY TULFO PRIVILEGE SPEECH KALINGATAN SANITARY LANDFILL Mr. President, my dear colleagues, good afternoon. Today, I rise on a matter of privilege to address an issue that we have all been affected by. Noong mga nakalipas na linggo, hinagupit ng tatlong bagyo ang ating bansa ( bagyong Butchoy, Carina at Enteng. Ang bagyong Butchoy at Carina ay magkasunod na rumagasa sa iba't ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas na nag-iwan ng 5.9 Billion na infrastructure damage, 4.4 Billion naman ang pinsala sa agricultural sector, at ang pinakamasakit ay 48 ang namatay na mga Pilipino. Sa Typhoon Enteng naman, 698 Million ang infrastructure damage, 1.8 Billion ang pinsala sa ating agricultural sector, at 20 na Pilipino ang namatay. All these are verified data from the reports of the NDRRMC [National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council]. Napakasakit po sa akin na ang buhay ng tao, at ang pinundar nating mga gusali para sa ikabubuti ng ating mga kababayan ay nagiging statistic na lamang. Walang tigil po ang deliberation natin sa budget ng DPWH lalo na para sa Flood Control Program na nangangako na ayusin ang problemang ito. Pero parang may nakalimutan tayo na aspeto na malaki ang ambag sa baha lalo na sa highly vulnerable sectors ng ating bansa. Ito ay isang tagong isyu na nababaon at nakakalimutan ngunit umaalingasaw tuwing dumarating ang kalamidad. The problem I am speaking of is our underdeveloped Solid Waste Management Program. Mula noon at hanggang ngayon, basura pa rin ang ating problema mula sa maliliit na mga munisipyo hanggang sa pinakamalalaking siyudad. Umikot po ang aking team sa Quezon City pagkatapos ng bagyo upang tumulong at magsagawa ng damage assessment at ang bumati sakin ay ang basurang nagkalat sa kalsada noong humupa na ang tubig. According to my local contacts, pareho rin ang sitwasyon sa mga karatig siyudad sa Batangas, Pangasinan, at ilang bahagi ng Cavite. Kung saan mataas ang tubig, hindi makakaila na may dala itong basura. Hindi ko po sinasabi na wag tayo magsagawa ng Flood Control Program. Sa katotohanan, natuwa ako na ito ay isang prayoridad ng Malacañang, galing mismo sa Presidente noong kanyang State of the Nation Address. Pero, upang mapagana ng maayos ang ating flood control program, kailangan maayos muna natin ang ating Solid Waste Management. Ngayon na gusto natin tulungan ang Office of the President sa kanilang adhikaing disaster prevention, ano ba ang ginagawa ng ibang ahensya pag dating sa isyu ng basura? Ikinakalungkot ko sabihin na lalo nating nilulubog ang sarili natin. For example, ang BCDA o Bases Conversion and Development Authority ay balak magpasara ng isa sa pinakamalaking Sanitary Landfill na nagsisilbi sa halos lahat ng Local Government Units from Northern to Central Luzon. Ito po ang Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill. Kung ito ay sinarado, panigurado ba tayo na kakayanin ng natitirang mga landfill ang volume ng basura na ikakarga rito? And can they do it in such a way that still complies with our Solid Waste Management Act or RA9003? This law was authored by our esteemed colleague, Sen. Loren Legarda, and until now, I understand her frustration that we have not yet successfully hurdled the problem of illegal dumping and lacking a consistent and sustainable policy for solid waste management. Kapag alisin po natin ang Kalangitan Landfill ( the necessary effect would be that these Local Government Units served by the Landfill would revert to dumping into our waterways and other illegal dumpsites which run the risk of not only poisoning our water supply but would also increase our vulnerability to flooding. Nakausap ko ang Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation at nakakabahala ang aking napag-alaman. Inaprubahan ng DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] ang proposed closure ng Kalangitan Landfill. This is contrary to their policy as set forth in law. I call upon both the BCDA and DENR to thoroughly explain their action and prove to us - or rather, prove to the public - that this would not lead to another disaster waiting to happen. Kung hindi niyo ito kayang patunayan, nananawagan ako sa mga ahensyang ito na bawiin na agad ang kanilang proposed action, alang-alang na lamang sa mga kababayan nating maaaring maging biktima na naman ng kalamidad. Before I leave this podium, I leave all those listening with a warning. According to PAGASA, there are two low pressure areas just outside of our Philippine Area of Responsibility with a high chance that they will turn into tropical cyclones. Gusto niyo pa ba pabayaan ang problema ng basura? With the data I presented and the projections I made, I can confidently say this is an issue we cannot afford to leave unaddressed. Thank you, Mr. President.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.