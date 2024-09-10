Local Government Auditor (Mankato)

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

The candidate hired and new to this job classification may be eligible to receive a $5,000 hiring bonus! This bonus will be paid in two increments, with the first payment made after successfully passing the probationary period.

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division provides local government with an independent analysis of internal controls, legal and grant compliance, financial reporting and disclosure requirements, and management practices. As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in external financial and compliance audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.

Duties require the auditor to:

Document, test, and evaluate internal controls;

Perform legal compliance testing;

Perform federal grant and compliance testing;

Analyze transactions and financial activities;

Test accuracy and determine data reliability;

Document audit evidence in work papers; and

Develop audit findings.

Start dates between October 1, 2024 - June 2, 2025 are available.

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 79849

: 79849 Number of Positions Available : Up to 1

: Up to 1 Location : Mankato

: Mankato Closing Date: 9/30/2024

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered, a candidate must have one of the following from an accredited college or university:

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance (with at least 24 semester hours of accounting at the intermediate or advanced level), or

A master’s degree in Accountancy or Finance (with at least 24 semester hours of accounting at the intermediate or advanced level).

Preferred Qualifications

Meets the educational requirements (150 credit hours) for eligibility for a CPA certificate;

Has successfully completed some or all parts of the CPA exam;

Has a GPA of 3.0 or higher in accounting courses and overall; and

Proficient written communication skills.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with the ability to move through work space and maintain a stationary position throughout work day.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver’s history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g. H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.