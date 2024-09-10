HFES Recognizes 2024 Award Winners for Outstanding Contributions to Human Factors and Ergonomics
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) announced 2024 award winners who have made exemplary advancements to the human factors and ergonomics (HF/E) field by optimizing human well-being, reducing accidents and improving workplace efficiency. The award ceremony took place at HFES’s annual international event ASPIRE.
The seven annual awards focus on the field's future by acknowledging young investigators, non-U.S. citizen change-makers, those committed to education and training, those raising public awareness of the benefits of HF/E, individuals focused on safety innovation, and those finding new ways to diversify the applications of HF/E.
Additionally, the Best Paper Awards highlight exemplary research in the field, covering a wide range of advancements including studies on the effects of long-duration microgravity on fine motor skills, body-product relationship for aging women, physical activity counseling tools for primary care and cognitive task analysis methods.
Below includes a full list of the award recipients for the society award and best paper awards:
2024 HFES Award Winners
2024 Society Awards
Arnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President's Distinguished Service Award: Paul Green
A.R. Lauer Safety Award: Brittany Anderson-Montoya
Bentzi-Karsh Early Career Service Award: Abigail Wooldridge
Hal W. Hendrick Distinguished International Colleague Award: Alan Chan
Jack A. Kraft Innovator Award: Ranjana Mehta
Oliver Keith Hansen Outreach Award: Camille Peres
Paul M. Fitts Educator Award: Phil Kortum
William C. Howell Young Investigator Award: Maryam Zahabi
Inclusion Award: Dr. Rupa Valdez (Research); Dr. Rosemarie Figueroa (Service); Erin Choiu (Practice); Rod Roscoe (Practice); Abigail Wooldridge (Practice)
Alphonse Chapanis Award: TBD
HFES Fellowship: Christy Harper and Emily Patterson
2024 Best Paper Awards
Jerome H. Ely Human Factors Article Award:
Winner: Kritina Holden; Maya Greene; E. Vincent; Anikó Sándor; Shelby Thompson; Alan Feiveson; Brandin Munson
Article: “Eﬀects of Long-duration Microgravity and Gravitational Transitions on Fine Motor Skills. Human Factors”
Best Ergonomics in Design Article Award:
Winner: Linsey Griffin; Bethany Juhnke; Colleen Pokorny; Emily Seifert; Elisheva Savvateev; Minji Yu
Article: “Body–Product Relationship for Aging Women Examined Through the Lens of Functional Anthropometry”
Best Student Paper in Ergonomics in Design Award:
Winner: Bobby Neudorf; Lora Giangregorio, Ph.D.; Plinio Morita, Ph.D.
Article: “Insights From a Usability Review of an Electronic Medical Record–Integrated Physical Activity Counseling Tool for Primary Care”
Best Journal of Cognitive Engineering and Decision-Making Article Award:
Winner: Laura G. Militello; Megan E. Salwei; Carrie Reale; Christen Sushereba; Jason M. Slagle; David Gaba; Matthew B. Weinger; John Rask; Janelle Faiman; Michael Andreae; Amanda R. Burden; Shilo Anders
Article: “Adapting Cognitive Task Analysis Methods for Use in a Large Sample Simulation Study of High-Risk Healthcare Events”
Best Human Factors and Ergonomics in Healthcare Article Award:
Winners: Avishek Choudhury and Onur Asan
Article: “Impact of Accountability, Training, and Human Factors on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Exploring the Perceptions of Healthcare Practitioners in the US”
For more informational about ASPIRE or to become a member of HFES, visit: https://www.hfes.org/
###
About Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES)
Founded in 1957, HFES is the world’s largest scientific association for human factors/ergonomics professionals. HFES serves the needs of members and the public by promoting and advancing the discovery and exchange of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems, products, tools, and environments of all kinds. The society’s more than 3,000 members work in educational institutions, companies, government and military research centers, and independent consultancies in 58 countries. About 15 percent of members are students. For more information, please visit https://www.hfes.org/.
Catherine Lockwood
The seven annual awards focus on the field's future by acknowledging young investigators, non-U.S. citizen change-makers, those committed to education and training, those raising public awareness of the benefits of HF/E, individuals focused on safety innovation, and those finding new ways to diversify the applications of HF/E.
Additionally, the Best Paper Awards highlight exemplary research in the field, covering a wide range of advancements including studies on the effects of long-duration microgravity on fine motor skills, body-product relationship for aging women, physical activity counseling tools for primary care and cognitive task analysis methods.
Below includes a full list of the award recipients for the society award and best paper awards:
2024 HFES Award Winners
2024 Society Awards
Arnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President's Distinguished Service Award: Paul Green
A.R. Lauer Safety Award: Brittany Anderson-Montoya
Bentzi-Karsh Early Career Service Award: Abigail Wooldridge
Hal W. Hendrick Distinguished International Colleague Award: Alan Chan
Jack A. Kraft Innovator Award: Ranjana Mehta
Oliver Keith Hansen Outreach Award: Camille Peres
Paul M. Fitts Educator Award: Phil Kortum
William C. Howell Young Investigator Award: Maryam Zahabi
Inclusion Award: Dr. Rupa Valdez (Research); Dr. Rosemarie Figueroa (Service); Erin Choiu (Practice); Rod Roscoe (Practice); Abigail Wooldridge (Practice)
Alphonse Chapanis Award: TBD
HFES Fellowship: Christy Harper and Emily Patterson
2024 Best Paper Awards
Jerome H. Ely Human Factors Article Award:
Winner: Kritina Holden; Maya Greene; E. Vincent; Anikó Sándor; Shelby Thompson; Alan Feiveson; Brandin Munson
Article: “Eﬀects of Long-duration Microgravity and Gravitational Transitions on Fine Motor Skills. Human Factors”
Best Ergonomics in Design Article Award:
Winner: Linsey Griffin; Bethany Juhnke; Colleen Pokorny; Emily Seifert; Elisheva Savvateev; Minji Yu
Article: “Body–Product Relationship for Aging Women Examined Through the Lens of Functional Anthropometry”
Best Student Paper in Ergonomics in Design Award:
Winner: Bobby Neudorf; Lora Giangregorio, Ph.D.; Plinio Morita, Ph.D.
Article: “Insights From a Usability Review of an Electronic Medical Record–Integrated Physical Activity Counseling Tool for Primary Care”
Best Journal of Cognitive Engineering and Decision-Making Article Award:
Winner: Laura G. Militello; Megan E. Salwei; Carrie Reale; Christen Sushereba; Jason M. Slagle; David Gaba; Matthew B. Weinger; John Rask; Janelle Faiman; Michael Andreae; Amanda R. Burden; Shilo Anders
Article: “Adapting Cognitive Task Analysis Methods for Use in a Large Sample Simulation Study of High-Risk Healthcare Events”
Best Human Factors and Ergonomics in Healthcare Article Award:
Winners: Avishek Choudhury and Onur Asan
Article: “Impact of Accountability, Training, and Human Factors on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Exploring the Perceptions of Healthcare Practitioners in the US”
For more informational about ASPIRE or to become a member of HFES, visit: https://www.hfes.org/
###
About Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES)
Founded in 1957, HFES is the world’s largest scientific association for human factors/ergonomics professionals. HFES serves the needs of members and the public by promoting and advancing the discovery and exchange of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems, products, tools, and environments of all kinds. The society’s more than 3,000 members work in educational institutions, companies, government and military research centers, and independent consultancies in 58 countries. About 15 percent of members are students. For more information, please visit https://www.hfes.org/.
Catherine Lockwood
Human Factors and Ergonomics Society
+1 408-431-5291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.