Recent Partnerships and Continued Innovation Strengthen Wowza’s Leadership Position as the Power Behind Video

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, the global leader in live video transcoding at over 30 million hours per month, will be showcasing its latest innovation and recently announced collaborations with AMD, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google. These alliances and Wowza platform innovation for monetization and analytics—increase revenue generation and cost efficiencies for Wowza customers and deepen support for high-value video streaming use cases in sports, live events, concerts, security, surveillance and houses of worship.



After launching a partnership with AMD in 2023 to combine Wowza Streaming Engine with the Alveo U30 media accelerator card (now Xilinx U30) to achieve lower-cost and higher-density transcoding, the two firms have continued to push the boundaries in 2024. With the recent inclusion of Amazon Web Services (AWS) VT1 instances into this partnership, customers can now send high quality streams at high volumes while reducing both server strain and cost, resulting in lower total cost of ownership for Wowza customers. In addition, Wowza recently joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage, making Wowza’s industry-leading technology discoverable on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Wowza also maintains a long-standing partnership with AWS and the AWS Marketplace.

“Wowza’s work with AMD, AWS, and Google is just the beginning,” says Ashique Anwar, Chief Product Officer at Wowza. “We are strengthening our channel and partnership programs as we continue to identify opportunities to support our partners and customers, and also incorporating new technologies, to create stronger solutions for a wider variety of video use cases. We’re excited to showcase a broader lineup of partner integrations at IBC this year.”

Wowza has also continued to innovate on the product side. Over the past six months, the company has enhanced its proprietary video player to include robust quality of experience (QOE) analytics, viewer-side multi-camera toggling, and AI-powered multi-language captioning. In addition, Wowza has released innovations for in-app editing, production, and ad management within the Wowza platform (including Google Dynamic Ad Insertion) as well as expanded end-to-end analytics. The company has also evolved its highly flexible deployment models, and now offers a robust video on demand (VOD) feature set that includes transcoding, playback, content management, analytics, and monetization.

“Wowza has continued to prioritize innovation,” says Dave Stubenvoll, Wowza CEO and Co-Founder, “looking not only to find ways for customers to stream even more efficiently and scale reliably, but also to increase user functionality and interactivity. It’s our relentless focus on innovation, reliability, and scalability that allows us to be the ‘power behind video’.”

“Wowza’s customer-centric design goes beyond our innovative core technology and feature-rich platform offerings,” says Michael Phillippi, Wowza CTO. “Wowza is unique as a streaming infrastructure software provider in that we offer multiple deployment options, providing flexibility that matches our customers’ varied environments. Wowza’s capabilities can be leveraged on our customers’ self-hosted, Wowza-hosted, or hybrid deployment environments.”

Founded in 2007, Wowza established its name for reliable and scalable media server software. From there, Wowza Streaming Engine would go on to power thousands of customers, including numerous other streaming platforms and technologies, alongside Wowza’s own cloud-based streaming solution, Wowza Video. Wowza continues to set the standard for scaled streaming, today averaging more than 30 million live transcoded video hours a month. Since inception, Wowza has become the “power behind video” in more than 171,000 instances globally.

Wowza serves a wide range of industries, from live events and education to healthcare and emergency response. Wowza’s high-density transcoding capabilities alongside robust analytics, monetization opportunities, and more, expand capabilities to these industries while improving efficiency for Wowza’s customers. it opens itself up to better serve these and other industries, particularly those interested in interactive use cases that demand high-quality and low latency.

Wowza will be at IBC 2024 in September. Book a meeting with Wowza to learn more about these and other recent partnerships and innovations or learn more at www.wowza.com.

ABOUT WOWZA



Wowza is the worldwide leader in reliable, scalable live and on demand video solutions. With 171,000 instances of Wowza’s industry-leading solution running across the globe since inception, Wowza powers mission-critical live and on demand video in more than 140 countries as well as serves hundreds of enterprises, including those in the Fortune Global 500.

As long-standing leaders and experts in live streaming, Wowza offers unparalleled reliability and scalability, market-leading transcoding. high quality video playback, content and workflow management, video monetization, and end-to-end analytics for a wide variety of use cases.

