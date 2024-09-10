2024 Chery Group Automotive Design Competition Top 8 Announced

CHINA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Top 8 contestants of the Chery Group Design Competition have been officially announced. This year’s competition, themed "Smart Control · New Perspective," brought together the most creative design talents from around the world to explore the limitless possibilities of future automotive design.Smart Control: With the rapid development of smart cockpits and autonomous driving technology, we need to rethink the future of urban mobility and the new forms of vehicle connectivity. At the same time, this theme reflects our relentless pursuit of travel safety and our vision for a better lifestyle in the future.New Perspective: This refers to new perspectives and thoughts on future automotive design. It’s not only a perfect fusion of innovative technology and design aesthetics but also a unique insight and bold innovation regarding future mobility, bringing an entirely new user experience. Through design, we hope to turn cars into bridges connecting people with society and nature, creating a more beautiful living space.The Chery Group Automotive Design Competition has always been committed to discovering and cultivating automotive design talent globally, encouraging design students to actively express their ideas and creativity. During the one-month recruitment phase, the competition attracted participants from over 30 countries. Contestants hailed from institutions like the China Central Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University Academy of Arts and Design, the ArtCenter College of Design and CCS in the United States, and the Royal College of Art in the UK.The judging panel, composed of Chery Group’s Vice President of Passenger Car Design, Brand Design Director, and Chief Designer, renowned international industrial designer Carl Liu, domestic university professors (Du Hemin, Chen Tao, Deng Jun), and OPSH Design Head of Operations (Yixuan Daniel Song), conducted a comprehensive evaluation of each submission based on originality, design aesthetics, functionality, and professional skills. Ultimately, they selected eight works that best aligned with the competition’s theme. After a fierce selection process from 300 submissions, 8 contestants advanced to the next stage.We extend our congratulations to the Top 8 and Top 50 contestants! Please contact the competition committee as soon as possible to receive your Top 50 prize and certificate.Top 8 contestants, please prepare the digital models of your winning works as we move into the physical model production phase. The first, second, and third-place winners will be revealed at the Chery Design Day and Chery Automotive Design Competition Awards Ceremony in October! Stay tuned for updates on our events, and thank you all for your support!

