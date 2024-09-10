ANY.RUN Launches Security Training Lab to Equip Future Cybersecurity Professionals

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in interactive malware analysis solutions, is launching its new 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛. Designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, this program provides universities with advanced tools and resources to prepare students for real-world cybersecurity challenges.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐩

With cyber threats constantly evolving, many academic institutions struggle to keep their programs up to date. ANY.RUN’s 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛 aims to solve this by offering a comprehensive, hands-on curriculum that allows students to work directly with real malware samples and phishing attacks.

By using ANY.RUN's interactive malware sandbox, students will gain practical experience, making them better equipped to tackle modern cyber threats upon graduation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛

● 𝟑𝟎 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭: A well-rounded curriculum with lectures, interactive tasks, and practical assessments.

● 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱: Teacher and student licenses for analyzing real threats.

● 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Hands-on labs to identify and mitigate cyber threats in real-time.

● 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦: A platform powered by Seturon to track student progress.

● 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Access to a private Discord group for peer collaboration and cybersecurity tips.

● 𝐋𝐌𝐒 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Seamless integration with Learning Management Systems for streamlined course delivery.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐮𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟏𝟎 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

Security Training Lab includes 10 in-depth modules, covering key aspects of malware analysis, from static and dynamic analysis to advanced encryption techniques. The latter ensures students gain a full understanding of real-world cybersecurity tactics.

Discover more details about each module in ANY.RUN blog.

𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

For universities, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛 closes the gap between academic knowledge and industry expectations, ensuring students graduate with the skills employers seek. The program also makes it easier for institutions to manage and monitor student progress through a dedicated platform.

For students, the course offers not only practical experience but also certifications and exclusive discounts upon completion, helping them stand out in a competitive job market.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

With over 8 years of experience tackling cybersecurity industry challenges, 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 has helped more than 400,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Its interactive sandbox simplifies malware analysis of threats targeting both Windows and Linux systems. ANY.RUN's comprehensive Threat Intelligence solutions, including TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, empower analysts to detect, investigate, and respond to incidents with fast speed and accuracy.

