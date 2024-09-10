Opening Ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games Celebrates Global Unity and Nomadic Heritage

KAZAKHSTAN, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 5th World Nomad Games officially kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan, with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Astana Arena. Bringing together over 2,500 athletes and thousands of guests from 89 countries, the event is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of nomadic civilizations and the unique sports and traditions passed down through generations.In his opening address, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the historical significance of nomadic cultures and their lasting legacy in shaping the world. “The Kazakh land is home to outstanding historical figures such as Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, who made significant contributions to the development of science and humanistic ideas. Our ancestors established powerful states and built beautiful medieval cities in the Great Steppe, including Otyrar, Turkestan, Taraz, and Saraishyk,” he noted.The Kazakh leader emphasized the unifying power of the nomad games, which serve not only to celebrate traditional sports but to promote global unity and mutual respect.“This is the biggest sports competition of its kind in the world. Sport itself is a symbol of respect and solidarity. Its key purpose is to strengthen friendship among nations. Kazakhstan is known to everyone as a land of peace and coexistence,” said President Tokayev. “I am confident that the Nomad Games will help foster international solidarity.”The World Nomad Games, part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, have grown into the largest event dedicated to traditional sports, attracting participation from nations across Asia, Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Australia. Over the course of the competition, which runs from September 9th to September 13th, athletes will compete in a range of nomadic sports, including horseback archery, martial arts, falconry, and traditional wrestling, showcasing their countries’ unique cultural traditions on a global stage.The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished international leaders and officials, including President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Rustam Minnikhanov of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Aisen Nikolayev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Other notable attendees included former Mongolian President Nambaryn Enkhbayar and President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Bilal Erdoğan, as well as representatives from international organisations such as UNESCO, the UN World Tourism Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, and the European Union.The evening culminated in a breathtaking cultural performance that took the audience on a journey through Kazakhstan’s rich history, from the Tengri period and the great khanates to the nation’s modern transformation. The theatrical programme paid tribute to the enduring values of harmony with nature, respect for the land, and the shared responsibility of protecting the Earth as humanity’s common home.The World Nomad Games, which will include competitions in 21 sports, offer a platform for nations with shared nomadic roots—and others—to come together in a celebration of cultural diversity, strengthening bonds of friendship and peace through sport. The first three editions were held in Kyrgyzstan while the last one took place in Türkiye.

