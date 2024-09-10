Saudi Arabia Hosts 10th IUCN Regional Conservation Forum for West Asia Dr.Mohammed Qurban, NCW CEO at Saudi Arabia Hosts 10th IUCN RCF for West Asia IUCN RCF 10

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th Regional Conservation Forum of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for West Asia takes place in Riyadh. Hosted by the National Center for Wildlife (NCW) and held under the patronage of His Excellency Eng.Abdulrahman AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and Chairman of the Board of NCW, the event has brought together over 200 experts from across the region to address pressing conservation challenges and develop actionable solutions.Dignitaries in attendance include Her Excellency Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian Minister of Environment, and Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).This forum serves as a vital platform for fostering regional cooperation, exchanging knowledge, and engaging in strategic planning. Discussions will cover nature-based solutions, the IUCN Green List of protected areas, sustainable land restoration in arid regions, and the use of innovative technologies for monitoring and combating desertification.During the event, Saudi Arabia's Protected Areas Plan, the work of the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), was inaugurated by His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman AlFadley, in the presence of senior officials. This comprehensive roadmap is designed to establish and manage protected areas within the Kingdom, aiming to achieve the "30×30" goal announced in 2021, which seeks to protect 30% of the country's terrestrial and marine environments by 2030. This initiative is a cornerstone of the Saudi Green Initiative.NCW CEO Dr. Mohammad Qurban highlighted the significance of the forum in demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. "The forum illustrates our dedication to preserving our unique natural heritage and promoting regional collaboration," said Dr. Qurban. "The Protected Areas Plan integrates the vision of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 agenda, the National Environmental Strategy, and the Saudi Green Initiative, aligning with international standards set by the IUCN."Participants at the forum will have the opportunity to engage in best practices, develop essential skills, and contribute to the formulation of effective conservation policies at a regional level. These collective efforts are set to drive significant progress towards a more sustainable future for West Asia by fostering collaboration and the exchange of expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.