IoT Node And Gateway Market to Reach Market Valuation of USD 1219.86 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT node and gateway market size was valued at USD 412.60 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 465.41 billion in 2023 to USD 1219.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/iot-node-and-gateway-market

IoT node and gateway is an impressively emerging market due to advanced internet connectivity and rise in the use of MCUs (microcontroller units) and the adoption of wireless sensors and networks. IoT nodes are generally incorporated with sensors to collect real-time data from the external world, such as temperature, humidity, location, or machine status, and mostly function on less-powered microcontrollers. Conversely, IoT gateways ensure secure and smooth communication, enabling low latency in IoT installments. In 2022, the global IoT node and gateway market size was estimated at $ 412.60 billion.

Top Player’s Company Profiles

• Intel Corporation (United States)

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States)

• Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States)

• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

• Microchip Technology Inc. (United States)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States)

• TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Growing Trend of Smart Cities and Smart Homes to Propel Market in Near Future

The growing demand for connected devices is one of the leading trends in the IoT node and gateway industry. The increasing use of IoT technology in different industries propels the demand for IoT gateways and nodes to allow better interaction between networks and devices. Moreover, the rising trend towards smart cities and smart homes is opening doors for the providers of IoT gateway and nodes to deliver solutions for enhanced power use, improved quality of life, and better security.

Smart Sensors and Battery Life to Witness More Improvements over 4-5 years

The following are the key IoT node and gateway Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The Internet of Things landscape is notably evolving speedily and in the upcoming 5 years, the market will witness major advancements in both IoT gateway and nodes. Improvements in sensor technology will help emerge more precise, minute, and energy-efficient sensors. Such sensors will gather complex data like in-depth external readings and health metrics. Furthermore, improvements in actuators will enable more precise and diverse actions, such as micro-adjustments in machines and responsive intelligent home devices. IoT nodes will also benefit from advanced battery technologies like new types of energy sources and durable lithium batteries.

Connectivity Integrated Circuits to Gain Popularity Due to Incorporation of Sensor Interfaces

Connectivity integrated circuits are progressively incorporating sensor interfaces for enabling streamlined acquisition of data and processing that are important in IoT wearable devices and sensors to monitor ecological conditions, active tracking, and health parameters. Nordic Semiconductor launched novel nPM1300 PMIC. It presents integrated battery changing, two buck converters, and load switches that simplify battery-enabled uses.

Segments covered in IoT node and gateway are as follows:

• Component

o Hardware - Processors (Microcontroller Unit (MCU), Microprocessor Unit (MPU), Digital Signal Processor (DSP), Application Processor (AP)), Sensors (Accelerometer, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Heart Rate Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Blood Glucose Sensor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Image Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Flow Sensor, Level Sensor, Chemical Sensor, Carbon Monoxide Sensor, Motion And Position Sensor, Camera Module, Other)

• End User Application

o Industrial (Healthcare {Device types [Fitness and heart rate monitors, Blood pressure monitors, Blood glucose meters, Continuous glucose monitors, Pulse oximeters, Automated external defibrillators, Programmable syringe pumps, Wearable injectors, Multiparameter monitors, Fall detectors, Smart pill dispensers, Gateways]}, Automotive & Transportation {Device types [Connected cars , Ultrasonic sensors, Cameras/image sensors, Radar, LiDAR, Infrared (IR) detectors]

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/iot-node-and-gateway-market

IoT Nodes will Present Unbroken Connectivity over Next 10 years

in the coming 10 years, IoT network will transform significantly due to increasing user demands, technological improvements, and wider societal trends. The world will expect advanced connectivity in IoT Nodes along with incorporation of improved networking. The growth of 6G, 5G, and more will deliver smooth connectivity, enabling high-speed communication in every environment. In addition, integration with advanced networking technologies will enable highly reliable and resilient communication among nodes.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In July 2024: Advantech, a prominent automation technology provider declared the introduction of Edge Service Packages comprising AWS IoT Greengrass and Azure IoT Edge. They are specially designed to fulfil Advantech solutions and 3rd party software solutions, providing better user experience and improved flexibility.

In April 2024: ithinx GmbH Company declared the launch of iXpro solution comprising of system on module & gateway to assist clients produce IoT solutions in a cost-effective and a faster manner.

In September 2023: Texas Instruments launched its novel product line of opto-emulator of signal isolation semiconductors. Such semiconductors are carefully made to improve signal integrity, consume less power, and increase the life of high-voltage industrial and automotive applications.

In March 2023: Eurotech declared its novel edge servers embedded with cybersecurity, scalable certified AI capabilities. They proudly launched this product line of cybersecurity-certified artificial intelligence services for energy and road vehicles and industrial markets.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/iot-node-and-gateway-market

Continuous Modernizations Will Notably Impact Need for More Efficient IoT Node And Gateway Solutions in Future

The IoT node and gateway industry is categorized by a wide range of infrastructure and devices parts needed for the dispersion of IoT uses in different sectors. With growing implementation of IoT progresses globally, driven by advancements in sensor technology, data analytics, and connectivity, the demand for scalable, secure, and interoperable solutions will expand notably in future, supporting innovations and fueling the industry growth.

Related Report:

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.