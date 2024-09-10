6WIND Secures Major Win with Cherry Capital Communications for vBNG and vCGNAT Solutions

Virtualized & Secure Networking Software

We are thrilled to integrate 6WIND’s vBNG & vCGNAT solutions into our network infrastructure and enhance our service offerings to continue providing exceptional connectivity to our communities.” — Tim Maylone, CEO of Cherry Capital Communications

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions, is pleased to announce that Cherry Capital Communications, a rapidly growing fiber internet provider in Michigan, has selected 6WIND’s vBNG (Virtual Broadband Network Gateway) and vCGNAT (Virtual Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation) solutions to support the expansion of their network infrastructure.As Cherry Capital Communications continues its mission to deliver high-speed fiber internet to communities across Michigan, the need for a scalable, efficient, and rapidly deployable network solution became a top priority. After careful evaluation, Cherry Capital Communications chose 6WIND’s vBNG and vCGNAT for their ability to meet these requirements while providing a seamless growth path as the company adds new subscribers.“Cherry Capital Communications is thrilled to integrate 6WIND’s vBNG and vCG-NAT solutions into our network infrastructure,” said Tim Maylone, CEO of Cherry Capital Communications. “As we expand our fiber internet services across Michigan, these advanced technologies will be instrumental in managing our growing subscriber base efficiently. The vBNG will allow us to deliver personalized, high-quality experiences to our users, while the vCG-NAT will ensure cost-effective and scalable IP address management. We look forward to leveraging 6WIND’s solutions to enhance our service offerings and continue our commitment to providing exceptional connectivity to our communities.”The vBNG solution from 6WIND will enable Cherry Capital Communications to effectively manage their network by authenticating users, assigning IP addresses, and enforcing individualized network policies, including bandwidth limits and quality of service parameters. This solution is designed to be deployed quickly, allowing Cherry Capital Communications to bring new services online without delay and scale effortlessly as their subscriber base expands.In parallel, 6WIND’s vCGNAT solution will play a crucial role in efficiently managing IP address allocation for Cherry Capital Communications. With the growing demand for IP addresses, vCGNAT will allow Cherry Capital Communications to deliver IP addresses economically, ensuring their customers maintain uninterrupted and reliable access to the internet.In addition to this, the 6WIND multi-tenancy capabilities are supporting Cherry Capital Communications’ last mile open access delivery.“We are excited to support Cherry Capital Communications in their journey to bring high-speed fiber internet to Michigan,” said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. “Our vBNG and vCGNAT solutions are designed to provide the scalability, efficiency, and rapid deployment capabilities that service providers need in today’s fast-evolving market. We are proud to be part of Cherry Capital Communications’ success as they continue to grow and serve more communities.”With 6WIND’s innovative solutions, Cherry Capital Communications is well-equipped to manage its expanding network while delivering exceptional service quality to its customers. This partnership underscores 6WIND’s commitment to empowering service providers with cutting-edge networking technologies that drive growth and customer satisfaction.For more information about 6WIND’s vBNG and vCGNAT solutions and how it can benefit your organization, please visit 6WIND VSR Solutions.About 6WIND6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Secure networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.

6WIND vBNG enhances CSP edge networks, enabling scalable bandwidth, agile service introduction, and low-risk expansion into new markets and geographies.

