Montana West $20 Mystery Box Launch: Get Up to $70 in Value with Double Suprises

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West is excited to announce the second round of their highly anticipated Mystery Box campaign. Priced at just $20, each box offers an incredible value, featuring products worth up to $70. With only 1,000 limited-edition boxes available, this is an opportunity that fans of Western fashion won’t want to miss.Each Mystery Box will include one of Montana West’s signature Western pieces, such as concealed carry purses , high-quality backpacks, iconic Wrangler purse , genuine leather crossbody bags, or the viral Wrangler Southwestern totes that have taken social media by storm. The company’s unique blend of style, practicality, and craftsmanship has made it a favorite among customers across the continental U.S. and international audiences in Australia and Canada.Starting in August, the Montana West Mystery Box campaign has continued to gain traction, capturing the attention of a wide range of customers, from loyal fans to new shoppers eager to explore the brand. The campaign has flourished across social media platforms, particularly on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and online boutique stores, where customers have been sharing their excitement and unboxing experiences.“We're thrilled by the overwhelming love and support our first round of Montana West Mystery Boxes received,” said Tracy, online marketing lead at Montana West. “All of the mystery boxes SOLD OUT, and the response was incredible! That’s why we’re so excited to launch the second round of the campaign, and this time, we’ve doubled the surprises.”On September 6, Montana West released the second round of Mystery Boxes on the official website. For just $20, customers can receive up to $70 worth of surprises, with the added bonus of a $20 gift coupon hidden inside each box, making the deal even more irresistible. Essentially, with the coupon, the Mystery Box can be considered free, offering even greater value to lucky buyers.“This time, we’ve limited the offer to just 1,000 boxes, making them truly exclusive,” Tracy added. “Each box will be packed with extra bonus treats that will make the unboxing experience even more thrilling. We’re keeping the details a secret, though—after all, the best surprises are the ones you don’t see coming!”Launching just in time for the fall season, this Mystery Box campaign aims to bring excitement and good fortune to Montana West customers. Whether someone scores an amazing deal or faces a bit of uncertainty with their selection, it’s all part of the adventure—just like life in the Western frontier. In keeping with the spirit of the campaign, the style and color of the purses included in each Mystery Box are randomly selected. While customers are welcome to make wishes on TikTok or online stores, Montana West cannot guarantee that every wish will be fulfilled.However, there’s an extra layer of fun for Montana West fans on Instagram. Followers can now share their favorite Montana West purse by using the hashtag #montanawestworld and tagging @montanawestofficial. As a special gesture, Montana West will choose 3 lucky participants and make their purse wishes come true, adding yet another exciting twist to this popular campaign.About Montana WestMontana West combines the rich traditions of the Western lifestyle with modern design, offering a wide array of products, including Western purses, concealed carry purses, phone purses, handbag sets, apparel, and jewelry. With a history spanning over 30 years, Montana West has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products that are both stylish and functional. As a leader in the Western fashion industry, Montana West continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, always staying true to its Western roots.With the success of the first round and the upcoming launch of the second, Montana West’s $20 Mystery Box campaign shows no signs of slowing down. Get ready to embrace the fall season with a dash of excitement and a lot of surprises—grab your Mystery Box starting September 6!

