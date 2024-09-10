Attend our annual general meeting 2024

Our 2024 AGM will take place on Wednesday 9 October at 2pm.

The meeting will be hybrid, in person in London or online, and all Law Society members are invited to attend.

To register to attend, you’ll need to complete the registration form.

You’re automatically a member of the Law Society if you’re on the roll of solicitors.

What is an AGM?

Most organisations will hold an AGM on a yearly basis, as required by the law, or by their constitution, charter and/or bye-laws.

At the Law Society, the AGM happens so our Council can discuss the governance of our organisation, report back to our members on our activities, receive our annual report and approve our accounts as signed by our auditors.

Council will also discuss matters related to our strategic direction, and any other business consistent with our charter and bye-laws.

Newly elected and re-elected Council members take their seats at the start of the AGM.

Any motions that were raised by our members ahead of the meeting will be discussed.

What to expect on the day

The meeting will be chaired by our outgoing president, Nick Emmerson.

The agenda for the meeting will be:

approval of the minutes of the 2023 AGM

approval of the minutes of the 2024 special general meeting

declaration of newly elected and re-elected Council members

reception of the annual report and approval of the accounts signed by the auditors

redesignation of characteristic Council seats

ratification of recommendations made by the Council Working Group on expenses and payments other than expenses, together with required changes to bye-laws

Skip to download the final notice and agenda

As well as the activities outlined above, the handover of our office holders will take place at the end of the meeting.

The president will give his successor, Richard Atkinson, the president’s badge of office.

The vice president will give his successor, Mark Evans, the vice president’s badge of office.

The deputy vice president will give his successor, Brett Dixon, the deputy vice president’s badge of office.

New members of Council

At the beginning of the AGM, newly elected and re-elected Council members will take their seats.

See the full list of successful candidates

How to get involved

The AGM will be a hybrid meeting held online and in person at:

The Law Society

113 Chancery Lane

London

WC2A 1PL

If you’re planning to attend the AGM, either virtually or in person, you’ll need to complete the registration form by Monday 30 September.

Complete the registration form

Further details and joining instructions will be shared with those who register to attend.

These arrangements are subject to any external restrictions in force at the time of the AGM.