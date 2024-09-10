Prestigious MakeX World Robotic Championship - Nationals Set to Showcase India's Top Young Innovators in Mumbai

Makex World Robotic Championship Nationals for Schools Makex Mumbai Venue MakeX Makebot

India’s top schools and innovators to converge at MakeX World Robotic Championship - Nationals in a 2 day event held in Mumbai’s Kanakia International School

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MakeX World Robotics Championship [ MWRC ] 2024 Nationals will be held in Mumbai, where India’s brightest young minds will battle it out in a prestigious Robotics Competition.The excitement in the robotics community is set to reach new heights as the MakeX World Robotics Championship India Chapter proudly announces its official dates. The prestigious event & competition will take place from 19th to 20th October 2024, at Kanakia International School, Chembur, bringing together innovators, engineers, and enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate and advance the future of robotics.The MWRC India Chapter, a key part of the global MakeX World Robotics Championship series, is committed to showcasing cutting-edge technology and fostering international collaboration. This year’s championship promises to be a landmark event with more than 1500 participants from across 300 leading schools across India.Reema Deshkar - The National Coordinator for MWRC India Chapter, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event: “We are thrilled to host India nationals for this year’s MakeX World Robotics Championship. We would be shortlisting 100 teams across different competition formats during the nationals to represent India at Global competitions to be held at UAE, Vietnam & China in the month of Nov & Dec 2024. Our goal is to provide a platform that not only showcases the incredible talent within our borders but also fosters a global exchange of ideas and innovations."Sameer Sharma - The National Head, School Engagement, for MWRC India Chapter, said that "This year the level of enthusiasm shown by the schools is really encouraging, we have already got more than 200 schools registering for the event and planning to send their teams for nationals. Process for participation has been simplified wherein school kids from age 6 to 16 would need to take an online basic aptitude test on coding, AI & Robotics. Children who qualify undergoes 15 days of online and offline training to prepare for competition. Makebot Robotics has already setup training centers across major cities of India."Key Features of the Event:• Cutting-Edge Robotics Challenges: Participants will engage in a series of complex tasks that test their abilities in robot design, programming, and strategy, all aligned with real-world applications.• Nationwide Participation: The event will feature top teams from across India, each vying for the chance to represent the nation at the international level of the MakeX World Robotic Championship.• Expert Judges: The event will feature a panel of esteemed judges from the robotics and education sectors, providing valuable feedback to participants.• Inspiring Atmosphere: The championship provides an inspiring environment where young innovators can showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and connect with like-minded peers.• Pathway to Global Recognition: The top-performing teams at the Nationals will earn the opportunity to compete in the MakeX World Robotic Championship on the global stage in UAE, Vietnam & China, furthering their journey of learning and achievements.• Awards and Recognition: Outstanding teams and individuals will receive awards and certifications, providing recognition for their hard work and dedication.The event will be held at Kanakia International School Auditorium, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Rd, Chedda Nagar, Chembur, Mumbai, MH 400043. A state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate the various activities and competitions planned for the championship. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere with numerous opportunities to engage with the latest advancements in robotics technology.For more information about the MakeX World Robotics Championship India Chapter, including registration details and event schedules, please visit www.makebot.in/makex or contact Sameer Sharma at sameer.sharma@makebot.in / 95940 72647About Makebot Robotic Solutions – IndiaMakebot Robotic Solutions, the official India franchisee for the MakeX World Robotics Competition, is committed to delivering world-class robotics education and competitions. With a mission to empower students across India, Makebot prepares them to excel at both national and international levels. By offering comprehensive robotics training, cutting-edge tools, and hands-on learning opportunities, Makebot ensures that robotics education is both accessible and engaging.In its dedication to advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, Makebot provides customized Robotics Lab setups for schools, seamlessly integrating coding, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics. These solutions offer students practical, hands-on experiences that foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, equipping them with essential skills to succeed in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.About MakeX World Robotics Championship [MWRC]:MakeX is a robotics competition platform that promotes multidisciplinary learning within the fields of science and technology. It aims at building a world where STEM education is highly appreciated and where young people are passionate about innovation by engaging them in exciting Robotics Competition. As the core activity of MakeX, provides exciting, challenging and high-level competitions in the spirit of creativity, teamwork, fun and sharing.The championship brings together top minds from around the world to push the boundaries of technology and inspire the next generation of roboticists.We invite media outlets, educational institutions, and industry stakeholders to join us in celebrating the achievements of these young innovators.Media Contact:Sameer Sharma at sameer.sharma@makebot.in /95940 72647

MakeX World Robotic Championship 2023 Abu Dhabi

