Deputy Minister Peace Mabe launches renovation process of Soweto Equestrian Centre, 10 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Ms Peace Mabe invites members of the media to the launch of a renovation process of the Soweto Equestrian Centre. This is the first black managed riding school in the country where Mr Enos Mafokate a South African showjumper and founder of a riding school trains both riders and horses.

In 2007 Mr Mafokate founded the Soweto Equestrian Foundation (SEF), a non-profit riding school with the aim to improve the welfare of cart horses in Soweto and to open the introduce the elite riding to the disadvantaged community, who would otherwise never get the chance to ride on a horse.

Deputy Minister Mabe will outline the process of renovating the school will unfold and areas where the department of Sport, Arts and Culture will intervene on.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : 10 September 2024

Venue : 1679 Vundla Street, Moroka, Soweto

Time : 10h00

RSVPs, Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, 066 302 5397 or Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Ms. Zimasa Velaphi Chief Director Communication and Marketing

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: zimasav@dsac.gov.za