SynaptiQ by 3E Transforms Renewable Energy Operations in the US, Enhancing Asset Performance Management

3E, a global leader in renewable energy technology and SaaS, expands into the U.S. with a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3E’s mission is to maximize the performance of renewable energy assets through its comprehensive suite of digital solutions and services. As a trusted solution partner, 3E delivers future-proof, easy-to-deploy digital solutions for performance optimization of solar and storage sites, catering to asset managers, O&M, EPC contractors, and IPPs.SynaptiQ, which today manages 25GW of connected assets across 160 countries, forms the cornerstone of 3E's offerings — a comprehensive digital platform providing SaaS solutions for asset performance management. Leveraging SynaptiQ's unique physics-based digital twin, customers have achieved 50% cost savings in their operation center, and a 4% revenue increase. Post-implementation, they efficiently manage portfolios twice the size. SynaptiQ's smart alarms, automated reporting, performance loss categorization, and accelerated portfolio deployment have established the platform as the preferred choice among global IPPs and O&Ms, including BayWa, Engie, EDP, and over 200+ other industry leaders.With a proven track record spanning more than 25 years and operations in over 60 countries, 3E has built a reputation for excellence and innovation. IThe company boasts an international team of over 170 experts, headquartered in Brussels with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Toulouse, Cape Town, Madrid, and Chennai. Establishing a US presence in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a major milestone in 3E's growth strategy, strengthening its leadership in asset performance management solutions."Expanding into the US market is a natural progression for 3E, given the country's increasing focus on renewable energy and sustainability," said Stef Goossens, CEO of 3E. "With the opening of our US office and support center, we are excited to help our US customers and prospects scaling and enhancing their competitiveness. Our advanced digital solutions will enable them to maximize asset performance, reduce operational costs, and grow their businesses."3E's USA office is expanding rapidly, with an organization encompassing sales, solution delivery, and customer support. The team has been further bolstered by the recent key appointments of Hugo Lapie as Senior Sales Director and Justin Mirch as Solutions Delivery Manager. Alongside co-founder and CTO Werner Coppye and US Managing Director David Trial, these additions enhance 3E USA's ability to serve the North American market and deepen relationships with local customers.Werner Coppye, Co-Founder and CTO of 3E, added, "Collaborating with the US solar & wind research community in the US for many years, our investments into the US market underscores our commitment to driving innovation in renewable energy worldwide."3E's expansion is supported by strong partnerships with universities and industry pioneers, enabling the company to stay at the forefront of innovations in renewable energy and digitalization. This commitment to continuous improvement ensures that 3E can provide the industry’s most advanced energy solutions.For more information about 3E, its suite of renewable energy solutions, and current career opportunities, visit https://www.3e.eu/solutions/synaptiq About 3E3E is a leading technology and SaaS company providing digital solutions and expert services that maximize the performance of renewable energy assets. As a trusted data services partner, 3E delivers future-proof and easy-to-deploy solutions over a project’s entire lifetime, supporting developers, asset managers, operators, investors, EPC contractors, and IPPs. With over 25 years of experience and operations in more than 60 countries, 3E continues to lead the way in renewable energy innovation and digitalization.Media ContactJurgen Van Damme – Marketing & Communication 3E GlobalE. jurgen.vandamme@3E.eu • T. +32 473 22 03 01David Trial – US Managing DirectorE. david.trial@3Esynaptiq.io • T. +32 498 42 77 00à David Trial will be at RE+ from September 9 to 12 and is available to answer your questions.

