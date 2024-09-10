Marunga community in Makira/Ulawa Province launch By-Laws

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has marked a significant milestone in community crime prevention efforts with the official launching of the Marunga community By-Law in Ward 19 of Kirakira, Makira/Ulawa Province recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “This is the first community in ward 19 to launch its By-laws after many months of hard work in putting together the document.”

PPC Sitai says, “The existence of community By-laws will assist the community leaders to work alongside police and other stakeholders to maintain law and order.”

Superintendent Sitai appeals to the Marunga community to take ownership of the By-law and help to enforce it.

Member of the Provincial Assembly for Ward 19 Honorable Jimmy Riunga urged parents to educate their children about the By-Laws and expressed gratitude towards the RSIPF for their role in formalizing this important community document.

A women leader in the village expressed her experience stating the By-law helped in addressing unlawful actions and bad behaviors experienced in the society. The issues have reduced and now everyone can move around freely with no fear and intimidation.

The RSIPF remains committed to enhancing community safety and promoting effective crime prevention strategies across the Solomon Islands.

