September 10, 2024 Cayetano bats for interagency cooperation on reclamation projects to mitigate flooding Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday urged Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan to strengthen the Department's interagency collaboration in order to improve the oversight of reclamation projects and mitigate flooding risks. Cayetano made the call during the Senate Committee on Finance's budget briefing of the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday, September 9, 2024. "Personally, I frown upon interagency coordination because it's preferable for a single agency to be responsible. But in this case, when massive floods occur... It's crucial to have interagency collaboration [on reclamation projects] because I'm not sure if the DENR is technically equipped for the engineering aspects of reclamation," he told Bonoan. Currently, the Department of Environment and Natural Resource (DENR) oversees compliance and ensures that the conditions for issuing Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECCs) and area clearances are met. During the hearing, Cayetano asked Bonoan about the agency's role in approving reclamation projects, particularly in addressing issues like flooding. Bonoan replied that the DPWH primarily assesses the technical aspects of reclamation projects, ensuring these do not interfere with existing flood control systems. Once the assessment shows no impediments, he said the DPWH issues "no objection," but this assessment is limited to the location of the reclamation only. Cayetano, however, expressed concerns about whether or not this process is enough. He cited successful reclamation projects in Singapore and Hong Kong but emphasized that climate change and stronger storms could turn poorly planned reclamations into serious risks. "People could point out to me possible successful reclamations. On the other hand [nakakaranas tayo ng] mga unexpected storms ngayon, pati climate change," he said. "Every time there's massive flooding, someone throws the question, 'Ito bang reclamation ang may problema?" he added. Cayetano proposed that the DPWH collaborate with the DENR, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to develop an improved, science-based geohazard mapping, similar to Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards). The senator emphasized that when findings for an area, such as those in geohazard maps, are made public, it becomes challenging for external influences to affect flood control projects as decisions will be guided by scientific evidence. Recalling the rapid urbanization in areas like the City of Taguig and Pateros which had led to flooding as rice fields and other natural water-absorbent areas were replaced by housing, Cayetano urged the government to take a more cautious approach to reclamation. "I'm just saying if the government is just saying 'yes' [to reclamation projects], let us be firm sa regulation na y'ung best engineering, environment, and architectural urban planning ay i-implement natin," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan ng interagency cooperation para sa reclamation projects laban sa pagbaha Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano kay Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan na palakasin ang koordinasyon ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno para mas mapahusay ang pagbabantay sa mga reclamation projects at maiwasan ang panganib ng pagbaha. Ipinahayag ito ni Cayetano sa pagdinig ng Senado para sa 2025 budget ng DPWH nitong Lunes, September 9, 2024. "Personally, I frown upon interagency coordination because it's preferable for a single agency to be responsible. But in this case, when massive floods occur... It's crucial to have interagency collaboration [on reclamation projects] because I'm not sure if the DENR is technically equipped for the engineering aspects of reclamation," sabi ni Cayetano kay Bonoan. Sa kasalukuyan, ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang namamahala sa pag-review ng mga proyekto para matiyak na nakakasunod ang mga ito sa mga kondisyon bago mabigyan ng Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECCs) at area clearances. Sa pagdinig, tinanong ni Cayetano si Bonoan tungkol sa papel ng DPWH sa pag-apruba ng mga reclamation projects, lalo na sa mga isyu ng pagbaha. Ayon kay Bonoan, ang pangunahing tinutukoy ng DPWH ay ang mga teknikal na aspeto ng reclamation projects para tiyakin na hindi makakaapekto ang mga ito sa mga umiiral na sistema ng flood control. Kapag napatunayan na walang magiging problema, sinabi niyang nagbibigay ang DPWH ng 'no objection,' pero ang pagsusuring ito ay limitado sa lugar ng reclamation lamang . Ngunit ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang pagdududa kung sapat na ba ang prosesong ito. Binanggit niya ang matagumpay na reclamation projects sa Singapore at Hong Kong, pero binigyang diin ang mga panganib na maaaring idulot ng climate change at malalakas na bagyo kung hindi maayos ang pagpaplano ng mga proyekto. "People could point out to me possible successful reclamations. On the other hand [nakakaranas tayo ng] mga unexpected storms ngayon, pati climate change," sabi niya. "Every time there's massive flooding, someone throws the question, 'Ito bang reclamation ang may problema?" dagdag niya. Iminungkahi ni Cayetano na makipagtulungan ang DPWH sa DENR, Department of Science and Technology (DOST), at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) para gumawa ng mas pinahusay na geohazard mapping na gumagamit ng siyensya, katulad ng Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards). Sinabi rin ng senador na kapag ang mga resulta ng pagsusuri sa isang lugar ay ilalabas sa publiko, gaya ng sa geohazard map, mahihirapan ang mga pulitiko na mangialam sa mga proyekto ng flood control dahil siyensya ang magiging basehan ng publiko. Inalala ni Cayetano ang mabilis na urbanisasyon sa mga lugar tulad ng Taguig at Pateros na nagdulot ng pagbaha dahil napalitan ang mga palayan ng mga pabahay. Dahil dito, hinimok niya ang gobyerno na masusing pag-aralan ang mga reclamation projects. "I'm just saying if the government is just saying 'yes' [to reclamation projects], let us be firm sa regulation na y'ung best engineering, environment, and architectural urban planning ay i-implement natin," wika niya.

