Indxx Licenses India Big 5 Conglomerates Index to Korea Investment Management for an ETF

Indxx Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx India Big 5 Conglomerates Index to Korea Investment Management as the underlying benchmark for the ACE Indian Market Representative BIG5 Group Active ETF (Ticker: 487920), which began trading on the Korea Exchange (KRX) today.

The Indxx India Big 5 Conglomerates Index is designed to track the performance of India-listed companies that relate to or are subsidiaries of the 5 largest conglomerate businesses in India, as identified by Indxx.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President, and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “In January 2024, India achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's fourth-largest stock market, boasting a market capitalization exceeding $4 trillion.¹ The country is also set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.² With established market positions and robust operational frameworks, India's conglomerates are integral to its economic landscape, spearheading growth across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and technology. Our Indxx India Big 5 Conglomerates Index offers exposure to these key players shaping India's economic future and driving its growth. We are thrilled to collaborate with Korea Investment Management to bring this promising investment strategy to the Korean market.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added, “As major contributors to India's GDP and employment landscape, conglomerates play a pivotal role in driving economic development. By leveraging in-depth research, the Indxx India Big 5 Conglomerates Index identifies the foremost conglomerates in India, offering a unique and targeted exposure to market leaders in the country.”

As of September 10, 2024, the index has 20 constituents. The index has been backtested to March 16, 2018, and has a live calculation date of April 30, 2024. For additional information, please see here.

1. Bloomberg 2. Morgan Stanley

About Indxx

Founded in 2005 and with offices in the United States and India, Indxx is a leading index provider delivering innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to end indexing services to data and technology products.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas' at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

For more information about Indxx, please visit: https://indxx.com/contact-us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.