Largest SA contingent on show at Land Forces 2024

Release date: 10/09/24

South Australia’s defence industry will be on the national stage at the Land Forces International Defence Expo in Melbourne from September 11 to 13.

A record 67 exhibitors from SA will feature on the Defence SA stand, cementing our place as the Defence State.

South Australia’s defence industry has grown significantly over the past 14 years. In 2010, just 12 exhibitors attended the biennial event.

The increase is underpinned by growing demand and investment in SA from international companies.

South Australia is at the forefront of the nation’s defence industry and is renowned for innovation, world-class research and development, and a highly-skilled workforce.

Our State is set to be the epicentre of Australia’s role in the AUKUS agreement, building SSN-AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines at Osborne, and it is embarking on decades of continuous naval shipbuilding across submarines, frigates and destroyers.

Beyond naval shipbuilding, South Australia’s defence capabilities extend to land domain activities, cyber and systems, information warfare, cutting-edge defence research and world-leading space innovation.

SA attendees will also explore key opportunities in guided weapons, explosive ordnance and heavy armoured vehicle maintenance.

South Australia is home to more than 400 small & medium defence enterprises and seven of the world’s top 10 defence companies including Boeing, BAE systems & Lockhead Martin.

Visit the full list of exhibitors on the South Australia – the Defence State stand.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Once again, South Australia’s defence industry will be reinforcing our reputation as the Defence State – showcasing our world-class companies, infrastructure and capabilities.

To have a record number of South Australian exhibitors at the conference shows the extraordinary capability of our defence sector and the huge opportunities that lie ahead of us.

It represents a great opportunity for our local industry to connect with defence suppliers from across the globe.

Attributable to Cold Logic Manager, Defence Business & RnD Dr Michael Riese

Cold Logic is proud to be exhibiting on the Defence SA stand once again.

Since the inception of our dedicated Defence Division in 2017, we have received an endless amount of support from the team at Defence SA, helping us with introductions, exposure and guidance.

We have repeatedly participated in the Defence SA stand at various trade shows, including Land Forces and have found that the exposure to the wider industry, combined with the backing and support from the Defence SA team, cannot be beaten and is an investment that is worth its weight in gold.

Attributable to Para Bellum Solutions, Managing Director Jake Kearsley

South Australia has long been the Defence state and one of the reasons why we established Para Bellum Solutions here in 2017. Over the years, Para Bellum has been providing highly skilled personnel, many of whom are veterans, for major projects.

With AUKUS progressing, compatibility across platforms and component reliability for critical functions such as power and system communications are becoming increasingly important.

Land Forces 2024 is an ideal opportunity to have conversations that can potentially lead to improved capability for the Australian Defence Force.