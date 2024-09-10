Single Board Computer Market Valued at US$ 3,362.6 Million in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 7,486.1 Million by 2032
Single Board Computer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand in IoT, Industrial Automation, and Embedded SystemsCHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 (𝐒𝐁𝐂) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟑𝟔𝟐.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to hit a remarkable valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟒𝟖𝟔.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate(𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth is fueled by increasing demand across industries such as automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.
The SBC market has seen rapid advancements in technology, leading to the development of more powerful and compact solutions that meet the demands of IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications. Companies operating in the SBC space are focusing on product innovations and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.
As industries adopt more complex technologies, the demand for SBCs, which offer high performance and cost-efficiency, is expected to continue rising. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be a key contributor to market growth due to the presence of major electronics manufacturers and rising investment in industrial automation.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: US$ 3,362.6 million
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐: US$ 7,486.1 billion
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 9.3% from 2024 to 2032
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬: Rising demand for IoT, AI, industrial automation, and compact computing solutions
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AAEON Electronics, Inc.
• ABACO SYSTEMS
• ADES Corporation
• ADLINK Technology Inc.
• American Portwell Technology, Inc.
• ARBOR Technology
• Arm Limited
• ArmorLink International
• Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
• Curtiss-Wright Corporation
• Digi-Key Electronics
• Emerson Electric Co.
• Eurotech
• EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited
• GE Intelligent Platform
• IEI Integration Corp.
• Intel Corporation
• Kontron
• LeMaker
• Mercury Systems, Inc.
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Raspberry Pi
• Trenton Systems, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Solution
o VME
o cPCI
o VPX
o xTCA
o Others
• Service
o System Integration
o Customization
o After-Sales
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬
• ARM
• AMD
• Celeron
• RabbitCore
• X86
• Atom
• PowerPC
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐀𝐌
• < 2GB
• 2-8 GB
• 8-24 GB
• 24-128 GB
• 128-512 GB
• > 512 GB
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Box/Bulk
• Tray
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Test & Measurement
• Communication
• Data Processing
• Research
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Industrial Automation
• Aerospace & Defense
• Transportation
• Medical
• Entertainment
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
