Sport, Arts and Culture hands over Multipurpose Sport Court, 9 Sept

The department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with Orlando Pirates, Nedbank and The Sports Trust, invites members of the media to the handover of the Multipurpose Sport Court on Monday, 9 September 2024 from 13h00 at Job Rathebe Junior Secondary School. This initiative is a testament to the ongoing commitment to nurturing sports talent and promoting an active lifestyle among South Africa's youth.

The new sports court, designed to accommodate a variety of sports including soccer, netball, basketball, volleyball, and tennis, is the second of its kind in the area. This follows the successful installation at Lofentse Girls High School last year, further emphasizing the dedication of all partners involved to foster sports development across genders and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle among the youth in Soweto.

It is part of the 2023/2024 Nedbank Cup season prize, with Orlando Pirates, the tournament champions, choosing to invest in their community by selecting Job Rathebe Junior Secondary School as the recipient. The court will not only benefit the school's 762 learners but will also be available to the broader community and neighbouring schools, ensuring widespread access and promoting inclusivity and active participation throughout Soweto.

To date, the programme has successfully built nine multipurpose courts, empowering under-resourced communities and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes. With each sports court handed over, Nedbank and its partners continue to build a legacy of youth sports development in South Africa, ensuring that young athletes have the spaces and opportunities they need to thrive.

Members of the media are invited as follows;

Event: Nedbank Multipurpose Sports Court Handover

Venue: Job Rathebe Junior Secondary School in Soweto

Date: 09 September 2024

Time: 13h00

Media RSVPs, kindly contact Mthuthuzeli Nqumba Cell: 066 302 5397 or Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za

Media enquires:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi (Head of Communications and Marketing)

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za