Information Regulator briefs media on progress and developments including PAIA matters, 11 Sept

The Information Regulator (Regulator) will on Wednesday, 11 September 2024, hold a press briefing to share with members of the media and public, the progress and developments of the Regulator’s work since the beginning of this financial year (April 2024). The briefing will cover matters relating to the Promotion of Access to Information Act’s (PAIA) high-level cases including the issuing of an Enforcement Notice against the State Security Agency, investigations into Big Tech and Social Media companies (Meta, Google and TikTok) and the issue non-compliance by public bodies with the reporting requirements in terms of section 32 of PAIA, amongst other matters.

On issues relating to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), progress will be provided on the Direct Marketing Guidance Note.

The briefing will also include updates on the upcoming International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) event which will be held in South Africa and in Ghana this year.

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: 11th floor Boardroom, JD House, 27 Stiemens Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Parking is available at JD House undercover parking on Stiemens Street.

To RSVP contact Tshegofatso Letshwiti on tletshwiti@inforegulator.org.za / 083 702 7833

For media enquiries and interviews contact Ms Nomzamo Zondi on 078 674 2598 / nzondi@inforegulator.org.za