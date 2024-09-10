Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga attends court case of pig farm murders in Limpopo, 10 Sept

The Minister in the Presidency for Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Premier of Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba will on Tuesday 10 September 2024 attend the murder case of Limpopo Pig Farm Murderers taking place in Mankweng Magistrate Court.

South African Human Rights Commission, Commission for Gender Equality and the members of civil society in Limpopo will join Minister Chikunga and Premier Ramathuba at Mankweng Magistrate Court.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the court proceedings as follows.

Time: 09:30 to 13:00

Date 10 September 2024

Venue: Mankweng Magistrate Court

Members of the media will have an opportunity to engage with both Minister Chikunga and Premier Ramathuba right after the court proceeding.