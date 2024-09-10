Deputy Minister Narend Singh officially opens 15th Aquaculture Association of South Africa Conference at University of Stellenbosch, 10 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Narend Singh, will officially open the 15th Aquaculture Association of South Africa Conference at the University of Stellenbosch, on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

The government of South Africa has identified aquaculture as a priority for the country and the African continent. The challenges of climate change, population growth, and food insecurity place aquaculture as a powerful tool for sustainable development. It also presents an opportunity to enhance our nutrition and food security, generate employment, especially in rural areas, and drive economic growth while protecting our environment and promoting sustainable utilisation of our natural resources.

This conference provides the only local specific aquaculture platform of its kind for industry players, experts, students, communities and government to share information and catalyse growth and transformation and provides students with an opportunity to network, share information and engage with experts. These engagements position Aquaculture production as the future of transformative food systems, and we increased fish consumption for health benefits and support to local producers.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Time: 08:00am

Venue: University of Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch

To RSVP, please contact Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za or Paul Sigutya on 072 921 4457 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa on 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za