Gauteng Health probes allegations against one of its hospitals reported by a patient on social media

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has learned of a video posted on social media by a patient who goes by the name Mr Tom London, who made several allegations against Helen Joseph Hospital. The matter is being investigated to establish facts and attend to the issues raised by the complainant.

While the matter is being investigated it is important to note that the Department has nine months ago, launched a provincial campaign called "I Serve With A Smile", which is aimed at improving staff attitude and patient experience of care. This programme is currently being rolled out at all healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, the GDoH has established an internal Infrastructure Unit which has now developed a maintenance and refurbishment programme. Previously, this function was carried out by a sister department of infrastructure.

Through this intervention, several facilities have already undergone maintenance and refurbishments such as the completed ICU wards at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Jubilee District Hospital. Discoverers Community Health Centre and Kopanong Hospital have also undergone substantial refurbishments.

The newly refurbished Helen Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) was opened on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. The ED boasts eight (8) resuscitation and two (2) isolation rooms, 15 medical rooms, 10 surgical rooms and 6 rooms for critically stable patients. The building has been restructured, receiving new ceiling and roofing, flooring, plumbing, electrification and HVEC as well as an enhanced IT system. It also has improved units for persons living with disabilities and improved staff workstations, including those for porters and cleaners.

Helen Joseph and other facilities are earmarked for further maintenance as part of efforts to improve the infrastructure across facilities.

The GDoH urges patients to report their complaints to the quality assurance offices located at each facility when they are not happy with the service standards.

Alternatively, patients can directly report their complaint to the GDoH Quality Assurance office at head office. The unit can be reached on the 24-hour customer line on 0800 203 886 which is a toll free number or SMS to 35023 or email:patientscomplaints.health@gauteng.gov.za or support@gauteng.gov.za.