The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites nominations of suitably qualified persons to serve as Non- Executive Directors of Sentech. Nominees must be fit and proper individuals of good character, meeting the qualifications set out in clause 14 of the Sentech Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) and Section 69 of the Companies Act.

Sentech, a State-Owned Company (SOC), serves as a strategic government asset with a primary mandate of providing universal access to broadcasting services. This is achieved through offering signal distribution services to broadcasters, notably the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), in alignment with Section 8(g) of the Broadcasting Act No. 4 of 1999.

To achieve the company’s objectives, the Sentech Board requires a diverse mix of competencies, experience, and skills. Candidates should demonstrate high integrity, honesty, ethical leadership, professional competence, and a strong understanding of public sector governance.

Requirements: Candidates should possess relevant skills, knowledge, qualifications, and experience in the following areas:-

Electrical or Electronics Engineering and Information and Communications Technology (ICT);

Media, Telecommunications, and Broadcasting;

Finance and related fields (financial accounting, management accounting, financial management, financial reporting, auditing,corporate finance), preferably a chartered accountant who has served in Audit Committees, ideally in the Public and Private Sector;

Legal and Corporate Law;

Human Resources Management and Corporate Services;

Corporate Governance, Risk Management, IT Governance;

ICT Policy and Regulations; and

Digital Transformation.

Nominees are expected to have a minimum of 5 years of Board experience and at least 8 years in an Executive or Senior Management role in both the private and public sectors. They must disclose financial interests in accordance with the MOI and Companies Act requirements. A degree is mandatory, with post-graduate qualifications being advantageous.

Nomination Process:

The nominee/Nominator should provide:

A detailed CV with a motivation letter

Certified academic qualifications and ID

Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest

A letter expressing interest in the Board position, including any past disqualifications or relevant information Preference will be given to candidates enhancing the Board’s skill, gender, youth, and disability diversity. Selected candidates will undergo security clearance and business interest disclosures. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Appointed Directors will undergo annual lifestyle audits.

Nominations must be addressed to:

The Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies For attention: Ms. Precious Tsolo, Director: SOE Governance and Support Ground Floor, Block B, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria Or

Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001

Email Address: nedappointmentSentech@dcdt.gov.za

Enquiries: 012 421 7025/ 012 427 8243

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies reserves the right not to appoint applicants to the Board.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Friday 20 September 2024

