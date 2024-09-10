Four suspects arrested; victim hospitalise in a latest wounding incident in Malaita Province

Auki police have arrested four male suspects for an alleged wounding incident at Buma village in West Kwara’ae, Malaita Province recently.

A group of young men ranging from 20s and 30s consuming kwaso (homebrew) went to a 57-year-old victim’s house and attacked him.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “It was alleged that one of the suspects used a strong mangrove tree branch and struck the victim which landed on his right leg lower ankle and broke his bone.”

PPC Tafoa said, “The victim was immediately rushed to Kilufii hospital and admitted on the same day. Due to the serious condition of the victim, he was referred to National referral hospital for further medical treatment.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “It was alleged that the motive behind the wounding incident was related to sorcery which they believe the victim has black magic.”

The suspects were charged with the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 245 penal code. They will appear before Auki Magistrate Court on 16 September 2024.

//End//