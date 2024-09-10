Victim hospitalise, two suspects arrested for wounding incident in Malaita Province

Police in Auki have arrested two suspects for a wounding incident at Coral village in West Kwarae, Malaita Province on 8 September 2024.

Frontline shift officers have responded to a report which involved two suspects in their forties attacking a 34-year-old male person for unknown reason.

It was alleged that one of two suspects did strike the victim with a weapon which landed on his back causing serious wounds on right and left arms.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “It is further alleged that the suspect continued to strike the victim several times as a result the victim sustained a deep wound on his head.”

PPC Tafoa said, “The motive of this incident was not clear. However, the suspect is the victim’s uncle. Investigation reveals that his uncle got angry with him for some reasons and the victim did not understand why.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “The victim was immediately rushed to Kilufii hospital and admitted on the same day. The victim’s condition is now stable.”

The two suspects were charged for unlawful wounding contrary to section 229 of the penal code. They were released on principal bail and will appear before the Auki Magistrates’ Court on 16 September 2024.

