PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Sen.Cynthia Villar's statement on the passing of RTL on Third Reading "I am very happy for the passing of the extension of the RTL in the Senate, which will provide for expanded scope and benefits for our rice farmers in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) and will allow more farmers cooperatives and associations to be served for them to be able to provide affordable rice to our consumers in the next six years."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.