Sen.Cynthia Villar's statement on the passing of RTL on Third Reading

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release
September 10, 2024

"I am very happy for the passing of the extension of the RTL in the Senate, which will provide for expanded scope and benefits for our rice farmers in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) and will allow more farmers cooperatives and associations to be served for them to be able to provide affordable rice to our consumers in the next six years."

