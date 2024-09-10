PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Cayetanos celebrate with Alas Pilipinas Teams in Senate The Alas Pilipinas National Men's and Women's Teams athletes visited the Senate on Monday for a courtesy call to acknowledge Senator Alan Peter and Pia Cayetanos' significant role in promoting and supporting volleyball in the Philippines. The Cayetanos have been instrumental in bringing international tournaments to the country. After hosting the semifinals leg of the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in June this year, the Philippines is set to single-host the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in September next year, drawing volleyball enthusiasts from around the world. "I really mean this from the bottom of my heart, you inspire us," Senator Alan told the athletes during a private banquet in the Senate on September 9, 2024. "(Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Ramon) Sir Tats (Suzara) and to all the officers, it's really a privilege for Ate (Senator Pia) and I to share in your victories. Pero sana alam niyo na nakaka-inspire kayo. Keep pushing us," he added. During the plenary session on the same day, the Senate recognized the Alas Pilipinas volleyball teams' remarkable back-to-back victories in international competitions. The 24 athletes from both teams were hailed through Senate Resolutions Nos. 1182 and 1183 introduced by the Cayetanos. The resolution lauded the teams for their outstanding performances and consecutive bronze medal wins at the 2024 Men's Southeast Asian Volleyball League, 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, and 2024 Women's Southeast Asian Volleyball League. "We are proud to have them here today. These are the athletes who are ushering in the golden age of volleyball in our country. God bless you! We look forward to many times na i-honor kayo ng bansa," Senator Alan, who is currently PNVF Chairman Emeritus, said in a manifestation to honor the athletes. For her part, Senator Pia, a former national team volleyball player and sports advocate, said on the plenary floor: "We asked the athletes to be present today so they know that many of us here are big supporters of the budget of sports in the Philippines. I need them to know and understand that we believe that sports is one of the pillars for development in our country." In recognition of the teams' exceptional achievements, the sibling senators presented each player with a P100,000 cash incentive. The two senators emphasized that the incentives highlight their commitment to supporting national athletes and fostering volleyball's growing prominence in the country. They also stressed the need for ongoing support and development for national sports teams to build on their achievements. "Their achievements are a significant contribution to the country's sports history, inspiring a new generation of athletes to strive for excellence in their respective fields," the Cayetanos said. Magkapatid na Cayetano, ipinagdiwang ang Alas Pilpinas Teams sa Senado Bumisita ang mga atleta ng Alas Pilipinas National Men's and Women's Teams sa Senado nitong Lunes upang kilalanin ang mga Cayetano sa kanilang pagtataguyod at pagsuporta sa volleyball sa Pilipinas. Malaki na ang naging papel ng mga Cayetano sa pagdadala ng mga internasyonal na kompetisyon sa bansa. Matapos mag-host ng semifinals leg ng Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) noong Hunyo ngayong taon, ang Pilipinas ay nakatakdang mag-single-host ng 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship sa Setyembre sa susunod na taon, na inaasahang hahatak ng volleyball fans mula sa buong mundo. "I really mean this from the bottom of my heart, you inspire us," wika ni Senador Alan sa mga atleta sa isang pribadong miting sa Senado nitong September 9, 2024. "(Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Ramon) Sir Tats (Suzara) and to all the officers, it's really a privilege for Ate (Senator Pia) and I to share in your victories. Pero sana alam niyo na nakaka-inspire kayo. Keep pushing us," dagdag pa niya. Sa plenary session noong parehong araw, pinarangalan ang 24 na atleta mula sa National Men's and Women's Teams sa pamamagitan ng Senate Resolution No. 1182 at 1183 na inihain nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano na kapwa tagasuporta ng volleyball sa bansa. Pinuri ng resolusyon ang mga koponan para sa kanilang namumukod-tanging laro at magkakasunod na bronze medal na panalo sa 2024 Men's Southeast Asian Volleyball League, 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, at 2024 Women's Southeast Asian Volleyball League. "We are proud to have them here today. These are the athletes who are ushering in the golden age of volleyball in our country. God bless you! We look forward to many times na i-honor kayo ng bansa," wika ni Senador Alan Peter, na kasalukuyang PNVF Chairman Emeritus sa session floor. Ito naman ang sinabi ni Senador Pia, na dating manlalaro ng volleyball national team at isang tagapagtaguyod ng sports: "We asked the athletes to be present today so they know that many of us here are big supporters of the budget of sports in the Philippines. I need them to know and understand that we believe that sports is one of the pillars for development in our country." Bilang pagkilala sa pambihirang tagumpay ng mga koponan, nagbigay ang magkapatid na senador sa bawat manlalaro ng P100,000 cash incentive sa isang pribadong seremonya sa Senado. Anila, simbolo ito ng kanilang pangako sa pagsuporta sa mga pambansang atleta at pagpapayaman sa lumalagong katanyagan ng volleyball sa bansa. Binigyang diin din ng mga senador ang pangangailangan ng patuloy na suporta at pag-unlad para sa mga pambansang koponan sa palakasan. "Their achievements are a significant contribution to the country's sports history, inspiring a new generation of athletes to strive for excellence in their respective fields," wika ng mga Cayetano.

