HOCS Consulting Launches New Tool to Help Clients with Microsoft’s Latest Features

Integrated Teams Training Helps Clients Understand Copilot AI and Other MS Applications

This new tool makes it simple for them to learn the latest features, gain confidence in using AI like Microsoft Copilot, and stay up to date without leaving their Teams workspace” — Richie Sinnreich

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOCS Consulting , a trusted managed service provider (MSP) with over 30 years of experience, is excited to introduce a new tool designed to help clients confidently use the latest Microsoft applications. As Microsoft continues to roll out advanced features like Copilot AI, many users are finding it challenging to keep up—especially those more familiar with older versions of the software.To bridge this gap, HOCS Consulting is offering its clients access to the CLIPP cognitive learning platform. Accessible directly within Microsoft Teams, this tool provides users with easy-to-follow, personalized training on the full range of Microsoft’s products and capabilities.“We know that many of our clients are more comfortable with the old versions of Microsoft apps,” said Richie Sinnreich, CEO at HOCS Consulting. “This new tool makes it simple for them to learn the latest features, gain confidence in using AI like Microsoft Copilot, and stay up to date without leaving their Teams workspace.”What the New Tool Offers:– Personalized Learning with CLIPP: The CLIPP platform uses AI to deliver training tailored to each user’s pace and learning style. CLIPP adapts to meet them where they are.– Seamless Access via Microsoft Teams: Clients can easily access this training tool right from the Teams toolbar, making it a convenient resource that’s available whenever they need it. This integration allows users to learn as they work, applying new skills in real-time.– Comprehensive Coverage: From using updated interfaces to exploring powerful new features like Copilot AI, the tool offers guidance across the entire Microsoft library.This new tool is part of HOCS Consulting’s ongoing commitment to helping clients get the most out of their technology investments. By making it easier to learn and adapt to the latest software, HOCS is ensuring that businesses can work more efficiently and effectively.About HOCS ConsultingHOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.

