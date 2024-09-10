HOCS Consulting Invests Considerably in Staff Training

New Training Offers Staff and Clients More Valuable Skills and Support

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOCS Consulting , a premier managed service provider (MSP) with over 30 years of experience serving businesses across the United States, is proud to announce a significant investment in comprehensive training programs for its technical staff. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to delivering the highest quality service to its clients and overcoming outdated perceptions of the firm.HOCS Consulting is dedicating substantial resources to ensure that all technical teams, including field service technicians, helpdesk staff and cloud engineers, receive industry-leading, ongoing training. These programs are designed to equip employees with the latest skills and knowledge needed to provide clients with industry-leading support and innovative solutions.“HOCS Consulting has a proud history of serving our clients, but we know that staying at the forefront of technology requires continuous learning,” said Richie Sinnreich, CEO at HOCS Consulting. “This investment in our team is an investment in our clients. By increasing our staff’s capabilities, we are abiding by our commitment to providing the best possible service and making sure that we remain a trusted partner for the next 30 years.”The training will include:– Advanced Certification Programs: Targeted training that prepares staff for certifications in the latest technologies, ensuring they have the credentials and expertise to meet client needs.– Workshops and Seminars: Regular hands-on workshops and seminars led by industry experts, focusing on new technologies and best practices.Continuous learning opportunities will be available on an ongoing basis to keep the team ahead of technological advancements.While the training is internally focused, clients will indirectly benefit from quicker resolutions, more innovative solutions and a team that’s fully prepared to address nuanced IT issues with confidence and skill.About HOCS ConsultingHOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.

