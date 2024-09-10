Tired of Walking = Tired of Living: Japan’s Suicide Crisis Sparks World-Record Walk to Break Mental Health Silence

Tired of Walking is a world-record 10,000 km trek across Japan, carrying victims' shoes to confront the suicide crisis and push for urgent mental health reform. In 2023, over 500 children took their own lives in Japan – an all-time record high. 1 person every 17 minutes – that's how many people take their own lives in Japan daily.

This walk is not about world records or clout—it’s about facing the silence that surrounds mental health in Japan. We walk for those who can no longer walk. We walk to ensure their stories are heard.” — Danny Gallagher, Tired of Walking

TOKYO, SHIBUYA, JAPAN, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's September 10, 2024, World Suicide Prevention Day, and in a nation where silence can be more deafening than words, one man is about to walk 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles) to force the conversation Japan so desperately needs. Danny Gallagher, a mixed-race, third-generation Japanese immigrant from Honolulu, Hawaii, and founder of the youth culture creative media and marketing agency Future Collective , is setting out on a journey that will transcend distance.Carrying seven pairs of shoes once worn by suicide victims, Gallagher’s mission, "Tired of Walking," confronts Japan's devastating mental health crisis with boldness, compassion, and unrelenting determination to break the silence that has claimed too many lives.Despite its status as a global leader in technology, Japan is facing an urgent mental health epidemic. Among developed nations, it stands out with its high suicide rates, a staggering reflection of the societal taboos and shame associated with mental illness. For too long, seeking help has been seen as a weakness—Gallagher's journey is designed to shatter that perception and spark a dialogue that could save countless lives."This walk is not about world records or clout chasing—it's about facing the silence that surrounds mental health in Japan," said Danny Gallagher. "We walk for those who can no longer walk. We walk to ensure their stories are heard."### 7 Pairs of Shoes, 10,000 Kilometers, 1 Global Record—Can This Journey Save Japan's Youth?Gallagher's path will take him through cities, rural towns, and remote landscapes, stopping at sites where suicide has tragically occurred. With each step, he'll share the powerful stories of those lost to suicide, amplifying voices that have long been silenced. His mission is more than a tribute—it’s a call to action, urging Japan to embrace a culture where talking about mental health becomes the norm, not the exception.– Journey: Walking 10,000 kilometers across Japan to raise awareness.– Symbolism: Carrying seven pairs of shoes from suicide victims, honoring their memory.– Purpose: To break the societal silence around mental health and demand reform.Joining Gallagher on this mission are his Future Collective teammates, Sean Osada and Julian Domanski. Sean, having navigated the immense pressures of the entertainment industry from the age of six, understands the deep emotional toll of societal expectations. Julian, who lost his best friend Lee to suicide, brings a personal drive to this cause, determined to turn grief into advocacy.### From Twitch to TikTok: Documenting the JourneyGallagher’s walk will be streamed daily on Twitch, creating an interactive platform for the global community to witness this monumental journey in real-time. Viewers can tune in, ask questions, and share their own stories. In addition, Gallagher will produce long-form vlogs for YouTube and short-form TikTok videos to reach a younger audience worldwide. This multi-platform approach ensures the conversation continues long after the walk ends.– Live Streaming: Daily streams on Twitch allow for real-time engagement.– Content Creation: Long-form vlogs on YouTube and TikTok shorts will spread the message globally.### A Feature Documentary: Mental Health in JapanThe documentary at the heart of Tired of Walking will dive deep into Japan’s mental health crisis, offering a raw, unflinching look at the lives affected by suicide. The film will capture Gallagher’s emotional journey across Japan, highlighting the personal stories of suicide victims, their families, and mental health experts. By weaving together these voices, the documentary will serve as a powerful tool to spark empathy, action, and policy reform.– Focus: Gallagher’s world-record trek intertwined with intimate stories of those touched by suicide.– Insight: Mental health professionals, bereaved families, and advocates share their perspectives.– Emotional Impact: The documentary aims to create empathy and urgency around addressing Japan’s mental health crisis.– Call for Studio Executives & Producers: Seeking top-tier film studios and producers to turn this journey into a global documentary.### Shattering Silence with World RecordsAs a way to amplify the message, Tired of Walking will attempt multiple Guinness World Records during the journey. While the records themselves aren’t the goal, they provide a platform to draw attention to the cause. With every milestone, Gallagher hopes to break through the cultural barriers that keep mental health struggles in the shadows.Guinness World Record Goals:– Longest distance walked in a single country: 10,000 kilometers / 6,214 miles– Largest donation of shoes in 24 hours: 17,526 pairs– Longest single-file line of shoes: 60,214 shoes– Most shoes collected for recycling: 18,302 shoes### A National Crisis in Global FocusGallagher’s journey comes at a critical time. Mental health awareness in Japan is gaining traction, but the silence remains overpowering. Tired of Walking aims to turn that growing awareness into meaningful action by pushing for increased funding for mental health services, reducing stigma, and fostering an open dialogue that could ultimately prevent future tragedies.Through live-streaming, video content, and media engagement, Gallagher’s mission hopes to spark a movement that transcends borders, uniting people around the common goal of eradicating the stigma surrounding mental illness. This October, Gallagher will set out on the iconic Shikoku Henro in West Japan – a 1,100 kilometer / 720 mile culturally sacred pilgrimage – to fundraise for the greater world-record walk beginning in Fall 2025.### For Immediate Action: How You Can HelpThis is more than just a walk—it’s a global movement to shatter the silence surrounding mental health, honor those we’ve lost, and ensure no one else walks the path of isolation and despair alone. Tired of Walking calls on global media, sponsors, and supporters to not only witness this journey but to amplify its message and take action. By signing our petition, you can help us push for mental health reform in Japan and beyond.Your voice matters—join us in demanding change and saving lives.

Tired of Walking - EXPO Trailer (English Captions)

