Minister’s statement on filing of unexplained wealth order

CANADA, September 9 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement regarding the filing of the fourth unexplained wealth order (UWO) application:

“We are steadfast in identifying people who are involved with guns, gangs and drugs, and seizing their ill-gotten assets to prevent them from profiting from the misery of others. With that resolve, we have filed the fourth UWO application with the British Columbia Supreme Court.

“This latest application relates to an incident that took place in September 2023 when police were called to respond to a shooting at a residence in Vancouver.

“As part of the subsequent criminal investigation, the suspect’s home was searched to secure evidence. Police discovered an illegal cannabis-growing operation, ammunition and more than $1.4 million in cash. Two additional properties owned by this individual and his partner were located and searched by police, uncovering another illegal cannabis-growing operation, an air rifle and $21,600 in cash.

“We believe these properties, money and other items are proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity, namely, the black-market production and illegal distribution of cannabis. Through this court application, we are seeking a court order that will require the defendants to produce evidence to prove these items were received and purchased through legal means, and the source of the cash is legitimate.

“This specific UWO application is a demonstration of the core reason we accepted the Cullen Commission recommendation to use UWOs to target activities such as drug trafficking, drug production and illicit cannabis growing and distribution.

“Premier David Eby and I will continue to crack down on guns, gangs and drugs, and we will persist in going after the assets of criminals whose unlawful activities fuel chaos and violence in our communities.”

Quick Facts: