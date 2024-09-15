Anthea Horvat Empowers Business Owners in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

Anthea Horvat

Business Expert Teaches Women how to Overcome Obstacles and Build Successful Enterprises in International Best-Selling Anthology.

AUSTRALIA, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing is proud to announce that Business Strategist, Coach, and Mentor Anthea Horvat has been featured in the international best-seller Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest installment of the acclaimed Unstoppable! series celebrates the remarkable true stories of 25 women from across the globe who have triumphed over deep adversity. The book has achieved tremendous success, reaching number one in 25 categories across three countries, cementing its status as a global best-seller on Amazon.com.Unstoppable! Volume 4 continues to inspire audiences worldwide by sharing stories of women who have risen above their challenges to find strength, purpose, and success. Anthea Horvat’s story is a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and the benefits of persistance.“I believe it’s important for us to share our stories,” Anthea Horvat explains. “Our stories of how we overcome challenges have the ability to inspire and provide comfort to others. I hope my journey can do the same for someone who may be facing obstacles of their own.”Anthea’s chapter recounts her remarkable personal and professional journey, from arriving in Australia with just $1,500, no job, and no place to live, to building a thriving business that has impacted thousands of entrepreneurs. Her story reflects the belief that with clarity, commitment, and courage, anything is possible.“The inspiration for my chapter comes from my experiences of overcoming immense challenges, including cancer,” she shares. “I’ve built my business from the ground up, starting with one client and growing to help thousands of business owners. Hopefully, my story will inspire others to see that they can achieve the same.”For Anthea, becoming a best-selling author is both exciting and humbling. “It’s wonderful to become a best-selling author, but what’s even more wonderful is the ripple effect that will happen from the stories shared in Unstoppable,” she says. “If my story positively impacts just one person, then I’m happy.”In her role as a business coach and mentor, Anthea helps service-based business owners scale their companies to seven figures and beyond. Her mission is to help entrepreneurs create profitable, scalable, and sustainable businesses while maintaining a balanced and fulfilling life. Through her Million Dollar Business Mastermind, she provides hands-on coaching and support to business owners looking to elevate their operations and improve their lives.“Staying in our comfort zones is ultimately not comfortable,” she remarks. “I want readers to feel inspired to step into action, change one thing or many things—it’s their choice.”Her advice to women looking to become unstoppable is simple but profound: “Start today. Move forward. Take one tiny step toward what you want, and tomorrow take another tiny step. The path to success is made up of thousands of tiny steps.”Anthea Horvat’s journey of overcoming challenges and building a successful enterprise is a powerful example for anyone seeking to pursue their dreams. Her contribution to Unstoppable! Volume 4 reflects her dedication to helping others reach their full potential, both in business and in life.For more information about Anthea Horvat and her work as a Business Strategist, Coach, and Mentor, contact her at anthea@antheahorvat.com.au.

