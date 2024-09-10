Canopy Connect Achieves Milestone of Two Million Shared Insurance Policies

Canopy Connect logo

Milestone reflects growing demand for accessible insurance data and Canopy Connect’s ability to deliver

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect , the leading insurance verification technology provider, announces that it has surpassed a significant milestone of two million shared policies. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing the insurance experience for businesses, insurance agents, and consumer.Canopy Connect was born from a simple yet powerful idea: to make it easy for insurance agencies to collect and verify insurance information—an insurance data intake platform. In parallel, Canopy Connect’s technology has become a cornerstone of insurance data infrastructure. It now supports a wide range of applications from consumer finance apps to lending to automotive dealerships.“Our team is thrilled to have enabled two mllion policies to be shared through Canopy Connect,” said Tolga Tezel, CEO of Canopy Connect . “This achievement reflects the trust that our users place in our technology as well as the growing demand for accessible insruance data and our ability to fulfil it.”Canopy Connect’s insurance data intake platform enables consumers to seamlessly share insurance information with their insurance agency—in the way they prefer—reducing the time and effort required for gathering information. The verified data is normalized, enriched, and ready to send to the software platforms agencies use most—comparative raters, agency management systems, and CRM systems.“Since the early days, I've witnessed Canopy Connect evolve into something truly remarkable. They’ve continually expanded their carrier connections, refined the richness of data they provide, and elevated the platform’s capabilities in ways that are nothing short of transformative,” said Charles McDade, owner of McDade Insurance Brokerage Group . “Reaching two million shared policies isn’t just a milestone—it’s a testament to the platform’s power and its profound impact on agents like me.”With a focus on both depth and breadth of API connectivity, Canopy Connect can retrieve over 250 data fields from 300 P&C insurance carriers. These carriers represent 96% of the auto insurance market and 91% of the homeowners insurance market.As Canopy Connect looks to the future, the company is committed to enhancing its platform with new features and capabilities that further support agents and their clients. The team is excited about the possibilities ahead and the potential to drive even greater improvements in the insurance landscape.For more information about Canopy Connect, please visit www.usecanopy.com About Canopy Connect, Inc.Canopy Connect™ is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect’s solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com

