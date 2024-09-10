FEMA Approves Assistance for the Line Fire in California and Three Other Active Wildfires in Western States, Urges People to Stay Safe and Listen to Local Officials

WASHINGTON – The Line Fire in Southern California has spread to more than 20,000 acres, forced the evacuation of thousands of homes in San Bernadino County and is threatening more than 36,000 structures. FEMA is urging residents and visitors to listen to instructions from local officials and to evacuate immediately if told to do so.

The FEMA approved funds will help states mitigate, manage and control active wildfires in California, including the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, and other fires in Nevada and Oregon.

Wildfires can rapidly accelerate and change direction. FEMA is also urging residents to pay attention to emergency alerts as wildfires can spread quickly and continue to stay informed about current conditions. People in and around the path of the wildfires should follow these tips to stay safe during and after the fires:

Sign up for local emergency alerts from your local public safety officials. Download the FEMA App to receive real-time weather and emergency alerts, send notifications to loved ones, locate emergency shelters in your area, get preparedness strategies and more.

Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so! Make sure everyone in your household understands what they need to do in case of an evacuation. Do not return home until authorities say it is safe.

Understand the way out. Know the evacuation routes from your home and community and know where you and your family can temporarily relocate.

If trapped, call 9-1-1 and give your location, but be aware that emergency response could be delayed or impossible. Turn on lights to help rescuers find you.

Use a face mask or other covering to protect yourself from smoke inhalation or limit your exposure to smoke.

Have your emergency kit ready with enough food, water, medication and other essentials for you, your family and your pets.

Visit https://www.ready.gov/wildfires or ready.gov/es/incendios-forestales for more information on how to make you and your family more prepared for the wildfires you may face where you live and work.